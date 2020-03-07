SWANTON – A Highgate man was charged with driving under the influence and several counts of reckless endangerment after police observed his vehicle traveling more than twice the posted speed limit on Grand Avenue in Swanton late Friday evening.
According to a Vermont State Police (VSP) press release, at about 10:30 Friday evening, a state trooper observed a vehicle traveling north 96 miles an hour on Grand Avenue in an area where the posted speed limit was only 40 miles an hour.
The trooper, joined by officers from the Swanton Police Department, caught the vehicle as it turned off its vehicle lights and decelerated while turning onto Spring Street in Swanton’s village area.
Police identified the vehicle’s operator as Dartanyon J. Lacroix, 17, of Highgate, and, according to a VSP statement, an investigation determined Lacroix had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the vehicle stop.
According to VSP, Lacroix was arrested without incident and processed at VSP’s St. Albans barracks, where he was later released to a parent or guardian.
Police charged Lacroix with driving under the influence of drugs, excessive speed, gross negligent operation and three counts of reckless endangerment.
He was cited to appear in court on April 27.