SWANTON — The Swanton Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual Citizen of the Year Award.
“2020 was certainly a challenging year. As is often the case, adversity can bring out the best in people, and a lot of great work was done last year to help the Swanton community get through the COVID pandemic,” the Chamber said in a statement. “The Chamber of Commerce would like to recognize those efforts with our annual Citizen of the Year Award.”
The award recognizes an individual or organization who has been actively involved in the community in any number of ways over the last year, according to the Chamber. Nominees may have shown leadership and citizenship within the community with the vision to better the community.
Anyone may make a nomination. The individual or community organizations nominated should be active members of the Swanton community. They do not necessarily have to live in Swanton nor do they have to be a member of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce.
Nominations can be submitted through the following online form: https://conta.cc/3iuRPJZ
Evaluation of the nominees will be based solely upon the information submitted, and providing complete information will help the judges’ evaluation of your candidate. All nominations will be kept confidential, according to Chamber officials.
Submissions must be received by Friday, Feb. 12 at 5 p.m.
“As we’re unable to hold a banquet this year, the recipient will be announced at the town/village budget information meeting before Town Meeting Day,” the Chamber said in the announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.