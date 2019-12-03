SWANTON — Each year the Swanton Chamber of Commerce recognizes a local resident who has shown leadership and citizenship within the community as Citizen of the Year.
The individual or organization may have served on a town or village commission or have been active on various civic organizations (Elks, Legion or VFW etc.). Nominees should have given time volunteering, in any form, within the Swanton community, been available to help with community-wide events, or may have just been there when ever needed.
Nominees may reside in neighboring communities and do not have to be a member of the Swanton Chamber of Commerce or the business community.
Evaluation of the nominees is based solely upon the information submitted, and providing complete information will help the judges’ evaluation of the candidates.
All nominations will be kept confidential. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 31, with the winner announced after the new year. Date and location of the presentation will be announced when finalized.
Submit a nominee at https://conta.cc/2Rhqb7u