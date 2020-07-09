ST. ALBANS — The unidentified men who were reportedly misrepresenting themselves as employees of the security company ADT, are legitimate salespeople selling home security systems, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
On Wednesday, FCSO and the Milton Police Dept. reported complaints about the two men visiting homes in Georgia and Milton.
FCSO that they had met with the men and “cleared up any misunderstandings or concerns about them misrepresenting themselves as ADT and/or Verizon employees (which they denied doing). As such, there is no cause for concern.”
The two men are salespeople for Home Safe, FCSO reported.
“We greatly appreciate the public’s attention to this concern. One of the great things about our Vermont communities is that we look out for each other and this was certainly an example of that,” FCSO said in a statement.