ST. ALBANS — Following reports of thefts from unlocked vehicles throughout the area, St. Albans police arrested Mercedes Abaire, 28, this Thursday in connection with the alleged crimes.
Items stolen from vehicles include clothing, cash, backpacks and firearms. The estimated value of the total haul, according to police, is worth thousands.
As a result, Abaire was arrested and charged with grand larceny, receiving stolen property, violating conditions of release, two counts of petit larceny and seven counts of unlawful trespass. She was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility following the arrest.
St. Albans Police would like to thank the community who helped provide tips and descriptions of potential suspects in the case. Those with more information can contact the St. Albans Police Department at 802-524-2166.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.