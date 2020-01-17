ST. ALBANS — A short-notice hearing resulted in the possibility of home detention for Rodney Lesperance, the man who allegedly attempting to murder his roommate in November.
The Messenger previously reported on public defender Paul Groce’s argument that Lesperance should be eligible for home detention, in which criminal defendants are essentially incarcerated in a residence under Vermont Dept. of Corrections supervision.
Groce and Franklin County State’s Attorney Jim Hughes debated the possibility in court earlier this month. Lesperance stands accused of attempted second degree murder, a serious felony punishable by a life sentence.
Groce told the court the defense’s theory is that Lesperance stabbed his roommate, Nicholas Luciano, in self defense, and Groce emphasized in court that evidence suggests Lesperance tried to save Luciano’s life after stabbing him. Lesperance himself called 911, and told dispatchers he was putting pressure on the wound while urging them to immediately send emergency responders.
Judge Scot Kline acknowledged that evidence.
“This could have been even more serious,” Kline said.
But Kline also said the felony Lesperance faces is serious enough to make a defendant a flight risk — without measures mitigating that risk, specifically hefty bail.
And that’s exactly what Kline imposed: $150,000 bail. Groce wrote, in a bail review motion filed Tuesday, that figure is “almost twice the amount of the average median income on a family in Vermont.”
“Counsel hopes that this increase will stratify the court[‘s] concern regarding risk of flight,” Groce wrote.
The increased bail appears to have done so, coupled with Groce’s assertion that Advantage Bond would take a $10,000 down payment and foot the remaining $90,000 bail. The bail order requires Lesperance to post $100,000 toward bail, but the order states the remaining $50,000 “can NOT be posted.”
Norman Devost, Lesperance’s brother, posted the down payment. The court has tasked Devost with supervising Lesperance at Devost’s Swanton residence when Devost is not working. During the hours Devost does work, his daughter, Jordan Butler, is charged with supervising Lesperance.
Both told the court during the prior bail hearing they have no hesitations about their ability to supervise Lesperance, nor concerns over their safety in doing so.
When Kline asked Devost if his brother tends to get violent, Devost said no — “just huggy.” Butler echoed that statement.
The court allows Lesperance out of his home detention for specific reasons: court appearances, treatment and medical appointments and attorney appointments.
The court has also prohibited Lesperance from firearm use or possession, as well as from possessing or using alcohol.
Groce initially asked the court to approve Lesperance’s absence from home detention for work purposes, pending confirmation that he still has his job after this charge and two months in prison. But work wasn’t listed as an approved absence in Kline’s home detention order, signed Wednesday.
Lesperance’s criminal record includes three felonies and seven misdemeanors, most involving alcohol use, according to Kline’s statements in court. He doesn’t have any recent convictions involving violence. He was convicted of two assaultive crimes in the mid-1990s, when he was in his 20s.
He was on probation for DUI #2 at the time of his arrest in this case.
The stabbing occurred just before 5 a.m. on a Monday morning, Nov. 11.
By all accounts, Lesperance and Luciano had been good friends for nearly a decade. They were prone to playful wrestling; one such bout broke out the Sunday night before the stabbing in J. W. Ryan’s Pub on Kingman Street, culminating in Luciano injuring Lesperance’s ankle and Lesperance accusing Luciano of taking it too far.
After a brief argument, Luciano went home. J. W. Ryan’s bartender Chad Boudreau told police, and the court, that Lesperance hung out with him as he closed the bar, until Lesperance left to head home around 4:30 a.m.
Boudreau said Lesperance was focused on heading to work that morning, and told him he was not looking to get into any trouble when he got home.