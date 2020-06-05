SWANTON VILLAGE – Police are investigating a shooting that took place near 2nd and Greenwich streets in Swanton Village early Friday afternoon.
According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot several times at close range shortly before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon on 2nd Street after an argument between two him and another man, a 22-year-old now in police custody, reportedly escalated.
The victim was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center for surgery and his status is currently unknown.
According to VSP, the Swanton Police Department (SPD) responded “immediately” to the shooting and took the suspect believed to be responsible for Friday’s shooting into custody. Police are reporting there is no current threat to public safety.
In their brief Friday statement, VSP said they were withholding names of the suspect and victim until family could be notified and an investigation could be conducted.
According to police, the altercation between the two men, who were reportedly acquaintances, was recorded by at least once bystander and a nearby surveillance system.
Police are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or the events leading up to the shooting contact SPD at 802-868-4100.
VSP said more information would be made publicly available as a police investigation continues.