Vermont State Police police are searching for a suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on two individuals at the Exit 18 Maplefields convenience store in Georgia.
The caller who reported the incident said the suspect had agreed to meet at the Maplefields after the alleged victims responded to a Facebook Marketplace ad for a Go-Pro camera one of them recognized as theirs, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
The victim's own Go-Pro had been recently stolen out of their truck.
When they confronted the suspect with the information that it was their camera, the suspect allegedly took it back and pulled out a black semi-automatic handgun, according to the release.
The caller said the suspect fled the scene in a black four-door Volkswagen Jetta with a white temporary plate, heading toward the interstate on U.S. Route 7 in Georgia, according to the release.
VSP is asking anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact them at 802-524-5993 or to submit an anonymous tip at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.