MONTGOMERY — Like a lily in concrete, art can sprout from pain.
“Pain, and recovery and support are important to a person and a community,” said photographer Jenn Domina-Cox. “We ought to be celebrating ourselves and our power, whether it be through art, through whatever medium – art can and does heal us, and this is a celebration of who we really are as people. As women. As community.”
“Survival of the Goddess” is the newest installation at the Montgomery Center for the Arts, a photo collage project from the mind Domina-Cox and inspired by the strength and courage of women.
The idea was also spurred by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We need to be open about mental health and know that it’s okay to talk about it,” Domina-Cox said. “We all need to be able to support each other and know that it’s okay to feel, it’s okay to be vulnerable. We can use our stories to heal others.”
The walls of the MCA on Mountain Road are darkened with black construction paper featuring photographs of each of the artists who joined the project: Amie Koontz, Alice Reighley and Amelia Fotheringham. Together, the four artists – or goddesses – drew on their own pasts and stories to create scenes that were photographed by Domina-Cox.
Reighley is shown striking a blow to a group of beer cans on the ground while others bathe in rivers and lay on the grass in symbolic yoga poses.
“The whole process was both therapeutic and enlightening,” Domina-Cox said. “This is about us. All of us. The ones who don’t want to speak about it and the ones that do. We are all goddesses, and we are living. We have survived.”
When MCA curator M. Sebastian Araujo said he saw photos of the sessions online, he was inspired to reach out to his friend about an installation. He also came up with the name of the installation, inspired by his muses and friends.
“I just knew we had to do something,” Araujo said. “We need to make sure that we do this, now, in the summer. When art, which is intangible, strikes an artist, you have to do whatever you can to cultivate and validate that expression. It is necessary, especially now, especially here.”
Last week, the installation opened at the MCA. Each of the artists appeared in white, and attendees were urged to wear white in solidarity. Each of the artists told their experience in their own words, delving deep into the soil of their own story.
“It is important to share the deep truth of all of us,” Domina-Cox said. “I know I was not expecting the stories that came out of this project.”
Depicting the Goddess
The goddess archetype can take many forms. In Hinduism, Shiva is the goddess of death who protects against evil and is a mighty and powerful figure. In Greek mythology, Aphrodite and others come to mind in the form of sometimes angelic, but always human-like appearance and personality.
The goddesses of “Survival of the Goddess,” portrayed by each of the artists, is done with her own “truth,” that is, her story about their own mental awareness.
The artists carefully crafted their photoshoots with Domina-Cox to uniquely represent their personal journey, and came together during several shoots to talk about their methods, path and how they reached their success.
Shortly after Araujo began scheming to bring the project to fruition at the MCA, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He said the proposed exhibit then gained that much more meaning.
“It’s more important than ever that we hear others and represent them as best we can,” Araujo said. “The power of women can not be understated, underestimated or overlooked. This is artistic validation. This is a real representation of the resilience of women in the face of adversity.”
On the floor of the MCA now, there is an entrancing mandala of flowers, leaves, herbs and pinecones surrounding a center, like a multicolored sun. Pictures of the goddesses line the walls, bonding with nature but also themselves.
Whether it is strength through adversity, the courage to pursue sobriety or the wrench of inner self toward a new beginning, the exhibit is first one of friendship, community and support.
“Everyone needs community,” Domina-Cox said. “Especially those who need support. Everyone needs community, and this project started out as a small personal endeavor. But it became something much more … Our stories mean more than we think they do, to us and others around us.”
One particular photo, Domina-Cox said, is particularly important to the exhibit, and to her. Inspired, she bought lipstick for her three fellow artists for a session and they each wrote words on each other's arms.
“I didn’t expect this experience to be as fulfilling as it was,” she said. “It’s important to know that, not just in the end – in the beginning, in the middle, we all have each other. All of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.