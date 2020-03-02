FLETCHER – The Town of Fletcher has proposed a total budget of $1.3 million for fiscal 2021 with $25,487 to be raised by taxes.
Fletcher’s total proposed 2021 expenditures have increased about $59,000. The town is applying the final portion of its surplus from fiscal 2018, offsetting the amount to be raised by taxes by $44,000 and leaving the town with a proposed tax rate increase of about $0.02.
“We will not be this lucky next year,” the town report said.
Changes to the town’s assessments and contributions expenses, administrative expenses and equipment allocations mark significant changes to the fiscal 2021 budget.
Fletcher’s proposal plans for an increase of about $26,000 in assessments and contributions spending for fiscal 2021, with a total of $97,968.
The town’s proposed $21,000 allocation to contract the Franklin County Sheriffs department to spend eight hours per week around Fletcher Elementary is the largest factor driving this increase.
The town report said this contract is in response to resident complaints about safety and the need for speed enforcement near the school.
Fees for emergency service dispatching have increased about $4,000, which also factors into the assessments and contributions expenditure increase.
Total equipment expenditures in the fiscal 2021 budget have decreased by $10,000
The town has purchased a 2020 International truck to replace a 2008 Mack, and the cost for the International is projected to be $10,000 less than last year, totaling $11,260 for Fiscal 2021.
The town is leveraging that savings to increase its allocations to the equipment fund from $65,000 to $85,000, according to the town report.
The town’s administration expenses have increased by about $37,000, totaling $330,000 for Fiscal 2021. And the town said much of this was unavoidable.
The cost to maintain the town’s computer infrastructure has increased by $4,000. Fees for the town’s accounting software have increased by roughly $3,500. And the town had to spend an additional $4,000 on town office building repairs maintenance and mowing, including the repair of a defective heat pump.
Increase to the office building repairs and maintenance expenditure was under-funded in previous years, and the town said the expense should drop by at least $2,000 for fiscal 2022.