ST. ALBANS CITY-- After over a year of hybrid and distance learning, students everywhere were forced to evolve rapidly to be able to learn in a new school environment in a new classroom and according to a new curriculum with the onset of COVID-19.
“There is incredibly new learning that has had to occur over the past 15 months, given the environment that our students had to adjust to,” said BFA Principal Brett Blanchard. “Those new learned skills are incredibly important as they learn to adapt, figure out the world, and utilize the strengths they’ve cultivated and honed.”
That means the learning doesn't stop, and for BFA St. Albans students who may need an extra credit or two, or just want to keep growing their brain, this summer is filled with opportunity now that classes are back in-person and friends are allowed to learn together once again.
“In-person learning is crucial as it allows students to do inquiry-driven learning,” Blanchard said. “They pose a problem, they research, they collaborate and present to an audience. Then they reflect. It’s very important that we learn from one another both socially and academically, and this is the benefit of a classroom, whether it be inside of a building or out.”
In order to earn credit for their exciting summer courses, students will be required to attend all in-class days and demonstrate proficiency.
The “Recovery Only” classes may not be taken for new credit, but they can be taken for enrichment if desired. BFA will provide an in-person tutor to support students 2 hours a day throughout the summer, and there is no to the student to take VHS or Plato courses for credit recovery.
Now, for the fun part: which classes do you want to take?
Recovery Courses
Math is Fun
Do you need to recover your Algebra 1 credit, but are dreading retaking the same class next year? Together, students will participate in project-based learning and math gaming in order to recover the algebra skills they may have lost.
Teachers: Ms. Schubert and Ms. Liberatore
Credit: 1 Math credit
Dates: July 5th to July 9th
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Location: Bellows Free Academy St. Albans
Math is Fun, Part Dos
Students are invited to recover their Geometry credits by using real-world applications in a fun and interactive setting.
Teacher: Ms. Schubert and Ms. Liberatore
Credit: 1 Math credit
Date: July 12th to 16th
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Location: Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans
Lake Champlain Basin Studies
Students are invited to explore the natural world in a course about Franklin County’s very own watershed. Studies will revolve around the Basin’s contributions and relations to Lake Champlain and specifically St. Albans Bay, and study the streams, rivers, wastewater treatment, stormwater and more.
Mornings will be in the classroom and afternoons will be spent traveling to field sites throughout the area to learn more about the local flora, fauna and how they affect the water.
Teacher: Mr. Hungerford
Credit: 1 Science, Earth Science, Biology, or Environmental Science credit, or it can be taken as an enrichment.
Date: July 5th-9th or July 26th-30th
Time: 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Location: Bellows Free Academy & field sites around Franklin County
Real Life Reading & Writing
In a an exciting and innovative current events class, learners will be invited to take part in discussion around issues currently affecting our sociopolitical sphere including immigration, gun licensing laws and child labor laws, in addition to forming their own debate-style arguments and learning how to write an email and build a resume.
Teacher: Ms. Mangham
Credit: 1 English credit
Date: August 2nd–6th
Time: 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Location: Bellows Free Academy
Non-Recovery Courses
Moneyball: How Sabermetrics Changed Baseball Statistics Forever
Baseball fans are invited to come learn about the sport and why data and analytics are important in a course about Sabermetrics and statistics. Find out how general managers are benefiting from the statistics and Sabermetrics in particular.
This course earns students a 0.5 credit in statistics.
Teacher: Mr. Caforia
Credit: 0.5 Math credit
Date: July 19th to 23rd
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Location: A-306 and Collins Perley Sports Complex
Exploring Local History
Students are invited to attend a field trip-based course about St. Albans, hear from guest speakers and develop self-driven projects about the City.
“Learn how to discover more about where you live and deepen your own relationship with the past! Engage with a variety of sources to uncover the storied past of your own community! We’ll investigate histories big and small, develop our own questions and uncover secrets and forgotten lore together.”
Teacher: Ms. Chaput and Mr. Church
Credit: Can be taken as credit recovery for American Experience or as credit for 1 Social Studies elective course
Date: July 5–9, July 19–23, or August 2–6
Time: 10:00 AM–3:00 PM
Location: Bellows Free Academy and St. Albans
European Cinema
This class is for the film buffs: students will be introduced to the most impactful and legendary films and genres that helped shape what we watch today. Genres include drama, action, romance, horror, musicals, war, science fiction and westers too.
Teacher: Mr. Pollard
Credit: 0.5 Elective credit
Dates: July 5th–9th and July 26th–30th
Time: 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Location: Bellows Free Academy
European Tour
For those who dream of travel, this class is built around virtual tours to different European countries every day. Whether its the music, the culture, films or food, students will experience a “full” cultural immersion in Italy, France, Spain, Germany and a surprise addition to be voted on by the students.
Teacher: Mr. Pollard
Credit: 0.5 Elective
Dates: July 12th–16th
Time: 10:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.
Location: Bellows Free Academy
French it up!
Francophone countries are all over the world, and the French language is featured and required in many different careers. In this course, students will learn about French intercultural communication through lessons, interactive activities and games, videos, music and films.
Teacher: Madame Waite
Credit: Option to take for 0.5 elective credit
Date: July 5–9; July 19–23; July 26–30 with the option to attend multiple weeks.
Time: 10:00 AM–3:00 PM
Location: BFA
2021 NOVUS Summer Program
Students will earn academic credit through a 2 hour staffed tutorial each morning that will be specifically based on individual academic need. Each day following the tutorial students will participate in a 3 hour community-based experiential learning project where they will be able to earn a physical education credit and build on their own unique personal development.
Teacher: Randy Clark/ Elijah Church/ Mike Szewko
Credit: 0.5 Academic Credit Recovery/0.5 Physical Education/0.5 Personal Development
Date: July 12th-16th Time: 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.
Location: AM NOVUS Program Classroom/ PM Community Based Capacity:
**Due to NOVUS small group program requirements the Summer Program will be capped at 12 full time students on Individualized Education Plans.
