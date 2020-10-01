Resources for suicide prevention

For more information about suicide awareness and prevention, please visit the Vermont Suicide Prevention Center at www.vtspc.org or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org or by calling 1-800-273-8255.

If you are a Veteran, call 1-800 - 273-8255 and Press 1.

You can also use the Crisis Text Line by texting VT to 741741, and you will be connected with a live, trained counselor quickly. (learn more: www.crisistextline.org)

Here in Franklin and Grand Isle counties call NCSS 24 hour crisis at 524-6554 then press 1.

To learn more, visit Northwestern Counseling & Support Services at www.ncssinc.org or on Facebook.