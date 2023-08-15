ESSEX JUNCTION — Over 90 organizations and more than 10 speakers came together Friday for a free summit focused on healing from substance addiction.
“Coming Together: A Substance Use Addiction Summit” hosted hundreds of guests at the Champlain Valley Expo to explore the booths and resources presented by organizations like the Howard Center and Northwestern Counseling & Support Services.
With a slogan of “I can’t, we can,” the summit focused on community building and breaking down barriers to equitable access to substance use disorder treatment.
The event was free with no registration requirement for visitors or booth vendors. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration program manager Melinda White, a co-founder of the event, said its accessibility was one of its most important factors, limiting barriers for both visitors and for smaller organizations to attend.
To kick off the event, crowds heard from Vermont chief prevention officer Monica Hutt. Hutt, who has been in the role for two years, stressed the importance of networking and creating a community for addiction prevention.
“This summit is perfect to network and to learn from one another and from some acknowledged experts in this field,” Hutt said.
After Hutt, Vermont Department of Health public health analyst Jeffrey Trites took to the stage to share some statistics about the ongoing substance abuse crisis in Vermont.
Though the rate of substance overdoses flattened a bit around 2019, there was a significant spike in the number of overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trites said.
Since 2019, the rate of fatal overdoses has more than doubled in Vermont, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
While Trites shared these statistics, he also got to the heart of the statewide substance abuse crisis: the people it affects.
“Every data point here describes a person who mattered to their friends, to their family, to their community, and still [does],” Trites said.
Commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health Dr. Mark Levine said the pandemic and the rise of fentanyl had serious consequences on the worsening of the substance abuse crisis across the state.
“The toxicity of this drug supply has never been to this level. It is leading to abundant deaths, and, as a nation, as a world, we need to get a handle on it,” Levine said.
Though the summit’s morning speeches were a time of sharing clinical information, they were also a time of healing and sharing steps to end substance abuse that focus on the individual, not the statistic.
Keynote speaker Maureen Cavanagh took to the stage to share her story of hurting and healing from her daughter Katie’s substance abuse and addiction. Much of Cavanagh’s story is also told in her memoir, “If You Love Me: A Mother’s Journey Through Her Daughter’s Opioid Addiction.”
Throughout her speech, Cavanagh showed photos of her daughter as a young girl. In one, the photo on the cover of Cavanagh’s memoir, Katie sits in her mother’s lap, looking up at her with shining brown eyes.
In her speech, Cavanagh told the story of the beginning of Katie’s addiction, of the many years trying to find the right resources for her rehabilitation and recovery and even the day when her daughter, in the midst of her addiction, told her mother, “If you love me, you’d let me die.”
Cavanagh, who created the nonprofit organization Magnolia New Beginnings to support family members of those struggling with addiction, said what families need at times like these is support that is curriculum-based and tailored to the individual.
As the speeches drew to a close, crowds of all ages spilled out onto the expo center floor, from little toddlers to elderly visitors. Everywhere on the floor, discussions between visitors and organizations happened, with resources and handouts readily available.
Visitors also gravitated towards the Memorial Wall, a paper-lined wall filled with the names of those that had been lost to substance use disorder. Colorful markers and tea lights were scattered on the table in front of the wall, encouraging guests to go up and write the names of any loved ones they’d lost to addiction.
Along with the organization booths, visitors were invited to go into different breakout rooms covering topics from the science of addiction to recovery family support.
Providing this kind of space for healing breaks down stigmas against those affected by substance abuse, said event co-founder Brad Ferland.
“The person with addiction is a person. There’s a separation between addiction and the person,” Ferland said prior to the event. “It is just critical that we look at them that way and we help them through the process, so they can get back to being what they are and what their gift is as a human being.”
In Cavanagh’s speech, she stressed the importance of hope and getting rid of stigmas surrounding substance abuse.
“It’s a disease, why is it treated any differently?” Cavanagh asked, as audience members nodded along.
Above all, the speeches and resources at the summit provided a bit of hope for visitors about the possibility of recovery.
“That’s the reason we don’t give up hope,” Cavanagh said towards the end of her speech, clicking through to her final PowerPoint slide. On it was a photo of her and Katie, now an adult in recovery, looking up at her with the same brown eyes.
