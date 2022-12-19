ST. ALBANS — Sixth-grader Avery Shaffner seemed to bounce with energy as she pointed to the titles glued on her trifold.
Her assignment? To choose the “Seven Wonders of St. Albans.”
She picked Champ (because of Lake Champlain) and the Welden Theater (because it’s allegedly haunted) and the famous St. Albans bandleader, Sterling Weed (because she plays cello).
Her list, however, was just one of many.
During the “Seven Wonders of St. Albans” showcase held this past Wednesday night, her whole class at St. Albans Town Educational Center had a chance to display their lists in the schools’ library to a crowd of family and community members.
As teacher Laurie Ely explained, the students could choose people, places or events from history as their wonders, an assignment which started with a class reading of Betty G. Birney’s book, “The Seven Wonders of Sassafras Springs.”
In the book, a father challenges his son, Eben, to find the seven wonders of their small Missouri town, and by the end, he’d heard tales of haunted tables, flying outhouses and evil ships.
Ely challenged each of her students to do the same with St. Albans.
Their versions included Walmart, giant snowmen, Twigg’s and Taylor Park, among others. During the showcase, students explained their choices to attendees alongside a trifold display and an associated artifact, or object.
“It’s all really impressive. I mean, they’re sixth-graders” Heather Driscoll said.
She and her husband, Ryan Driscoll, had set up on the sidelines after taking a lap around the room and checking out the presentation of their son, Hunter Driscoll.
Heather said she remembered when her son came home excited after he took a tour of downtown St. Albans with the class as they worked through the research. She said he tended to like the typical “boy stuff” for his wonders, like the world record breaking events, or the more ghastly ones, like the French Hill Murder.
Other students, however, appreciated places from their own pasts. Sienna White, for example, added maple to her list.
“I love maple syrup. I’m a huge maple fan so that was an easy one,” White said.
She brought a quart of maple syrup to act as her artifact. Set up in the corner of the room, White had arranged her trifold with a layer of cotton balls to look like snow.
On the opposite side of the room, Shaffner had brought her cello to highlight the local connection with bandleader Sterling Weed.
“I think it’s very cool to see everyone has their own personal takes,” her mother Julie Shaffner said as she looked over her daughter’s trifold. “I’ve lived here for 14 years, and I didn’t know about the giant snowman, or the pancake flip.”
Ely said this is the fourth time that SATEC teachers have rolled out the assignment for students. The last event was held back in 2018, and she was excited to bring it back again to get students involved in local history.
Taking a look around the room, she said she appreciated all the work and time that her students put into the project as they explained the reasoning behind the wonders.
“I think that’s what I love about the project. It’s engaging,” Ely said.
