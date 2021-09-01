ST. ALBANS CITY — After over a year of juggling hybrid learning models and distance learning, the students and staff of the Maple Run Unified School District hardly had a year resembling normalcy.
On horseback!
Connor Pigeon learned to ride horses this summer alongside his classmates.
Students at Lajoie Stables
Ben Honsinger and Jason McCarns-Fierstos
Ben Honsinger and Jason McCarns-Fierstos had a great time riding horses this summer
Students gather for their summertime engagement
Logan Miller, Ashton Miller, Jason McCarns-Fierstos, Ben Honsinger, Conner Cardinal, Conner Pidgeon
Randy Clark
Randy Clark was one of the summertime supervisors for Maple Run's engagement opportunities
Tristan Thomas goes fishing!
Tristan Thomas joined his classmates in learning to fish
Let's go fishing!
DeVaughn Lancto-Jackson, Tristan Thomas, Quinten Ascoli, Ashley Butcher, & Sam Hellmuth went fishing this summer
Where to find summer meals!
Future fisherman
Quinten Ascoli caught a fish this summer on a trip with his classmates.
On horseback!
Connor Pigeon learned to ride horses this summer alongside his classmates.
Students at Lajoie Stables
Ben Honsinger and Jason McCarns-Fierstos
Ben Honsinger and Jason McCarns-Fierstos had a great time riding horses this summer
Students gather for their summertime engagement
Logan Miller, Ashton Miller, Jason McCarns-Fierstos, Ben Honsinger, Conner Cardinal, Conner Pidgeon
Randy Clark
Randy Clark was one of the summertime supervisors for Maple Run's engagement opportunities
Tristan Thomas goes fishing!
Tristan Thomas joined his classmates in learning to fish
Let's go fishing!
DeVaughn Lancto-Jackson, Tristan Thomas, Quinten Ascoli, Ashley Butcher, & Sam Hellmuth went fishing this summer
Where to find summer meals!
Future fisherman
Quinten Ascoli caught a fish this summer on a trip with his classmates.
So this summer, the District organized a set of Engagement Opportunities for students to get back together with their classmates and rejuvenate their minds.
Along with receiving free breakfast and lunch, students participated in entertaining programming, including tending garden beds, horseback riding and learning to fish.
See more photos of summer learning at samessenger.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.