Students gather for their summertime engagement

Logan Miller, Ashton Miller, Jason McCarns-Fierstos, Ben Honsinger, Conner Cardinal, Conner Pidgeon

ST. ALBANS CITY — After over a year of juggling hybrid learning models and distance learning, the students and staff of the Maple Run Unified School District hardly had a year resembling normalcy.

So this summer, the District organized a set of Engagement Opportunities for students to get back together with their classmates and rejuvenate their minds.

Along with receiving free breakfast and lunch, students participated in entertaining programming, including tending garden beds, horseback riding and learning to fish.

