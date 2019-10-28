GEORGIA — A student responsible for threatening graffiti left on a bathroom wall at Georgia Elementary and Middle School was quickly identified by school administrators.
Franklin West superintendent Donald Van Nostrand said the graffiti was discovered after school ended on Thursday and the student identified on Friday. A note was sent to parents on Friday, apprising them of the situation.
The graffiti read “I will kill all 10/30/19.”
“The school has taken appropriate steps,” said Van Nostrand, who because the matter involved a student was unable to give details.