ST. ALBANS — Hayes Johnson has hung up his stormtrooper armor, but he still has R2-D2.
During the inaugural Rail City Fan Festival held this past weekend at Collins Perley Sports & Fitness Center, Johnson’s own handmade working replica of the Star Wars droid had children dancing with the diminutive robot as it beeped, booped and drove in circles.
“R2 is on their level, and I think that’s part of the appeal.” Johnson said as he stood on the sidelines directing the robot with remote controls he concealed in his pockets. “I can kind of stand back and let the kids interact with him.”
At the Festival, Johnson was one of roughly 50 vendors who set up shop to exhibit various merchandise and celebrate pop culture's heroes this past weekend at the St. Albans’ first comic convention.
“I couldn’t ask for a better turnout than this,” event organizer Luke Hungerford said.
He had spent roughly the last year coordinating and marketing the event and said he had been a little worried about turnout. When people started walking through the front doors on Saturday, Hungerford said he was relieved that the work was worth it.
Most vendors, too, were happy with the result. For people like political cartoonist Robert Waldo Brunelle Jr., such events are good places to interact with future fans and talk shop with fellow cartoonists plying the trade.
While talking about his books on haunted Vermont and political art, Brunelle Jr. waved over another cartoonist he knew from the Vermont Comic Creators Group, Mike Waggoner.
“These are great places to get exposure as a cartoonist,” Waggoner, the group’s founder, said. “We sit in our basements drawing 12 hours a day. At [conventions], it feels like family. You get to know these people, and it’s a good way to get exposure.”
On the other side of the room, Emily Rhain had also spent the day talking about her project to potential fans. As a former grad student, she and her friends had coordinated to create an alternate world known as “The Wylder.” Now, Rhain visits conventions while standing behind a large display of dice trays, stickers and other themed merchandise associated with “The Wylder,” a place where strong beliefs in the real world manifest as fantastical beings.
Compared to other mainstream franchises, Rhain said the larger Wylder project is an unlicensed intellectual property, which allows fans and creatives to add their own stories to the source material and use the world’s rules to roleplay via tabletop games.
“We all had a hand in the collaboration,” Rhain said. “It’s so much easier to create together.”
A few booths down from Rhain, Erin Chaffee, aka Jedi knight Sol Moraine, stood outside her booth with a lightsaber in hand. She said she was impressed by what she’d seen at the convention.
“The younglings on this planet are very strong in the force,” she said.
Later in the day, Chaffee and her group of Jedi cosplayers, known as the Kessel Temple Saber Guild, taught children some lightsaber moves with a short class on saber techniques.
The group’s director, Kate Slomkowski, said everyone who is a part of the group is a volunteer, and members meet a few times each month to learn the choreography. As part of the gig, they’ll often be invited to perform lightsaber moves as Jedi at sporting events or any other place where families congregate, such as libraries.
For the kids at the convention, though, seeing the volunteer Jedis up close was like watching iconic characters and their glowing blades come to life, Slomkowski said.
“Everyone knows lightsabers,” Chaffee said as she waved hers to get a soft hum from the device.
Other attractions at the festival were large robot makers, cosplay contests and appearances by comic book superheroes.
As for next year’s event, Hungerford said he’s had people asking him about what’s going to happen. With the inaugural event working out, he’ll have another year to figure it out.
