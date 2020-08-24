ST. ALBANS TOWN – St. Albans Town officials are weighing the use of a stormwater utility to offset the high costs of the town’s water quality obligations for restoring Rugg and Stevens brooks.
Officials formally detailed a possible stormwater utility during the town selectboard’s latest meeting, where a proposal of adopting a flat $65 annual fee for most landowners in the first few years of the utility received a mixed response from town leaders.
Action on a possible stormwater utility remains aloft, as the town’s selectboard has yet to formally vote on adopting a stormwater ordinance.
Last week Monday, however, was the first the board had a chance to publicly review a stormwater proposal developed by town planners and the town’s planning commission with consultation from environmental engineers at Stantec, an international consulting firm with offices in South Burlington.
According to St. Albans Town’s administrative director Ned Connell, the town would likely need a utility to meet its obligations under Rugg and Stevens brooks’ flow restoration plan, which, according to the administrative director, could possibly cost the town $5 million in total once realized.
“The reason we’re proposing a stormwater utility is to pay for the obligations we have under the flow restoration plans for Stevens Brook and Rugg Brook,” Connell told the selectboard. “A stormwater utility is the easiest and fairest and most equitable way to pay for it.”
The town government and its counterpart in St. Albans City are currently under state – and ultimately federal – obligations to enact “flow restoration plans” for both brooks, as both brooks struggle with unnatural cycles of limited water flow punctuated by surges of water during intense rainfalls.
Formed largely due to development upstream, that cycle of periodic rushes of water through both brooks has led to problems with streambank erosion, ultimately destabilizing both brooks while risking periodic flushes of sediment laden with nutrients like phosphorus being washed into St. Albans Bay.
When flushed into waterways, phosphorus, a common nutrient needed for plants to grow, can contribute to blooms of cyanobacteria – or “blue-green algae” – that, due to sometimes being toxic, can prompt beach closures and disrupt life along affected shorelines.
The Lake Champlain total maximum daily load (TMDL) agreement mandating phosphorus reductions in the whole of Lake Champlain’s watershed requires Vermont to reduce the amount of phosphorus entering St. Albans Bay from eroded streambanks by 55 percent.
Reducing stormwater flows into Stevens and Rugg brooks is considered a necessary step in accomplishing the TMDL’s goals.
The utility fee proposed in the town’s study with Stantec would use funds from an annual flat fee leveraged on town properties to support a larger capital budget funding the staff and equipment needed to build and maintain the infrastructure needed to meet the town’s stormwater obligations.
Several communities in Vermont, ranging from Burlington and Colchester to St. Albans City, have likewise put into effect their own utilities in order to fund work addressing their respective stormwater mandates.
According to Connell, the planning commission recommended setting a $65 flat per equalized residential unit fee for the first few years to avoid introducing a fee with “annoying escalations” and give the town “a few years of a nice, stable fee” with reserves.
The report from Stantec, meanwhile, proposed a fee that could start at $56 and one that could start at $68, depending on what town officials opted to use as a measurement for gauging the typical town property’s amount of impervious surface.
Proposed equivalent residential unit fee by municipality
|Municipality
|Equivalent Residential Unit
|Fee per Equivalent Residential Unit (FY19)
|South Burlington
|2,700 sq.ft.
|$82.08
|Burlington
|2,500 sq.ft.
|$79.20
|St. Albans Town
|3,500 sq.ft.
|$65 (proposal)
|Colchester
|4,356 sq.ft.
|$52.32
|Williston
|4,000 sq.ft.
|$51
|St. Albans City
|3,000 sq.ft.
|$30
Either result would put St. Albans Town’s fee somewhere in the middle of the utility fees charged in communities where a utility already exists.
Several officials stressed last Monday the town would need its utility in order to afford its obligations under both the Rugg and Stevens brooks’ flow restoration plans, as town staff was already anecdotally “at capacity” and prior funding cuts to stormwater spending made funding existing projects a challenge.
According to town manager Carrie Johnson, a cut to stormwater funding during the town’s latest annual budget cycle – made in part because a study exploring a stormwater utility was still ongoing – cast doubt on whether the town could afford maintenance and debt on its existing stormwater projects.
“I think we do need something close to that because we have expenses already that are incurring,” Johnson said. “I’m starting to get uncomfortable that we’re not going to be able to pay those bills or stop any other progress in stormwater until we figure this out.”
The town’s public works director Alan Mashtare likewise endorsed adopting a stormwater utility, suggesting it would help address a stretched workforce and funding challenges the town will face as it moves forward with meeting its stormwater charges.
“It’s a bigger picture than people realize until you get out there and start walking the town,” Mashtare said, later adding, “I don’t think [town residents] realize that a lot of this work is being done, but it’s draining because you don’t have the manpower and the funds to get it done.”
The proposal drew fire from several members of the selectboard – including its chair Brendan Deso – who felt there would be challenges with selling the town on a stormwater fee, particularly when it didn’t appear to directly affect issues related to phosphorus pollution and algae blooms in St. Albans Bay itself.
“I have a hard time sending people a bill talking about water flow and sediment controls, and the fact that our main pollutant in these two watersheds is volume of water and not actual pollutants,” Deso said. “Meanwhile our potential biggest economic driver we have – that bay – looks the way it does.”
“The state has gall to send us these unfunded mandates and they don’t do a damned thing for that water out there when we have private people making multi-million dollar investments,” he continued, “and those investments are covered with algae the first twenty or thirty feet offshore?”
“We’re already overpaying and already overburdened,” he concluded. “It just boggles my mind.”
Selectperson Jonathan Giroux seconded Deso’s sentiments, adding he felt town residents shouldn’t have to pay a fee for improving a waterway when “every time we get three inches of rain, it’s just dirtied” by partially-treated stormwater overflow rushed through St. Albans City’s wastewater plant during storms.
At times of heavy rainfall, the city’s wastewater treatment plant may only treat incoming water for contaminants like e. coli before releasing it without phosphorus treatments because the volume of water exceeds the plant’s capacity to process it.
During that time, most of the water released by the plant is incoming stormwater washed over city streets.
The board’s vice chair, Jessica Frost, seemed more accepting of the utility proposal.
“I think we have to do something, and this is our part of it,” she said.