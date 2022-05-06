ST. ALBANS TOWN — Residents, such as farmers, with no impervious surface on their lots, can expect a break from town stormwater fees this year after the Town of St. Albans Selectboard passed an updated stormwater ordinance Monday, May 2.
To prepare for the stormwater utility’s next June billing cycle, stormwater coordinator Emmalee Cherington hammered out an updated ordinance. A few tweaks should give farmers a break by making sure the law applies only to those plots with impervious surfaces, or man-made surfaces such as sidewalks and roads.
The earlier law based fees on the amount of square-footage of impervious surface. The updated ordinance, however, provides leeway for those with no such surface in order to waive or reduce the standard $50 fee.
Applicable land includes agricultural land with no access roads and forested lands.
Cherington estimated the change would create a $7,000 to $8,000 gap in the stormwater utility’s overall budget, but it should also remove some of the public controversy that first surrounded the establishment of the utility when bills went out for the first time.
“When the bills went out last summer, that was one of the biggest outcries I heard from the community,” she said. “It just sort of negates the whole argument that we’re billing for impervious.”
During the ordinance update, Cherington also cleaned up some of the ordinance’s definitions and section alignment.
The board also discussed briefly changing the name of the utility, but board members decided against the move.
The town’s stormwater utility was first established in September of 2020 after the State of Vermont ordered the municipality to address water quality concerns under the Federal Clean Water Act.
The town hired Cherington in April of 2021 to push the initiative forward, and an associated stormwater fund was set up to help pay for major stormwater projects, such as one planned for Tanglewood Drive residences. Just this past Monday, the selectboard approved going after a design and implementation block grant meant to fund 50% of an improved stormwater treatment system utilizing a gravel wetland for the housing development.
The $508,000 project should help reduce flooding and backflow downstream at Tanglewood, and its homeowners’ association is set to pay $63,000 of the total project cost if the Watersheds United Vermont 2022 block grant is approved.
In related news, the Town Selectboard also provided a few updates on some ongoing initiatives.
— While the selectboard discussed Belonging, Equity and Inclusion initiatives during a few meetings last year, board members now have a chance to fund one of them depending on the results of a $10,000 equitable and inclusive community grants program offered by the Vermont Community Foundation.
While the selectboard didn’t discuss the grant in much detail, Town Manager Carrie Johnson gave board members an update of the town’s equity efforts by providing them with a detailed checklist that the earlier selectboard had filled out to track such initiatives.
With $10,000 potentially available, Johnson said the town could pursue any of those on the list, but the administration is looking at the costs associated before making any recommendations. Some she talked about on Monday included potentially paying for inclusion training for town staff or hiring a translation service when they run across non-English-speaking residents.
Johnson said the board has some time to figure out what it may want to do about the grant, but they’ll most likely have to move quickly as funds are first-come/first-serve.
— The Town of St. Albans isn’t sure if it can get a deal from Vermont’s Agency of Transportation for taking over maintenance for Route 36, but it’s one step closer than it had been to figuring out what can be done.
VTrans is currently responsible for plowing and paving state Route 36, or Lake Street, on the town’s west side, but Michele Boomhower, VTrans division director, said the town taking it over is an “amenable” position for the agency as it would save time for the state’s local district staff.
To get it done, updated language would need to be included in the state’s transportation bill to give the secretary of transportation the ability to coordinate and approve any moves with the selectboard.
The actual roadway to be switched would be Lake Street starting at the western St. Albans City boundary and ending just east of “Black Bridge.”
If the state transportation bill is passed with the necessary language included, board members will be able to negotiate the trade-off for taking over the 2.8 miles of road.
