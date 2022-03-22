SHELDON — Morning crept through the trees in-step with the eighth grade students at Sheldon Elementary School on Thursday as they hauled five-gallon buckets into the 88-acre woods.
The trees around the students creaked and cracked, icicles falling from their branches. Not yet green, not quite frozen, this is the perfect season for sugaring.
The students walked carefully in the dark woods’ early light, pausing to lift the metal lids on the sap buckets and peer inside. Lucky students detached the buckets to pour the contents into their pails: clear, slightly viscous liquid, maple tree sap.
Hazen Stone, the school’s head of facilities, sat at the reins of a roaring, green tractor. A lifelong tree-tapper, he drove the sap tank through the woods amongst the excited students, stopping every so often so they could empty their buckets into the tank on the back.
“If you’re a true Vermonter, this is part of being in Vermont,” he said.
Student Chloe Laughlin, riding in the back of the tractor, helped her fellow students haul their buckets up.
“This is the old fashioned way, the way kids should learn,” said volunteer sugarer Alan Beaulieu, whose daughter Lily is in Joanna Jerose’s class. “Wood fired … Sugaring is huge up here. I wish more kids had the opportunity to learn the old methods and techniques [of sugaring].”
The students are continuing the tradition with one spectacular twist this year: thanks to the generosity and hard work of the community, the students now have their very own sugarhouse to boil their own sap on-campus.
And for eighth grader Lily Beaulieu, the new sugarhouse couldn’t have come at a better time. Her family ceased sugaring operations just last year, and this would have been the first season she didn’t boil her own syrup, something she’s done since she can remember.
“I was like, seven years old … my nana used to make homemade maple sugar candy,” Beaulieu said. “It’s definitely a family tradition.”
“Everyone knows someone who has a sugarbush,” Beaulieu said.
The new sugarhouse
This year, school and community members banded together to add a small sugar-shack onto the outdoor garden center. They outfitted it with a wood-firing boiler and gravity-pour tanks to store sap.
Tom Callan, a local carpenter, helped to enclose the cement slab with wood and build a window. Stone helped build a door. With the help of CDL USA, the school managed to purchase and install their own boiler system over February break this year.
“It’s very exciting,” Jerose said of the first-ever boil.
For years, Sheldon residents have helped the school tap its maple trees, a tradition Jerose said started with teacher Marvin Bicknell. Community members, parents, staff and sugarers alike had all at one point or another volunteered to help out with sugaring.
This year, Alan Beaulieu and Kevin Spaulding, Morgan Spaulding’s father, came to lend their skills to the young sugarers. Fairfield resident Mark Carpenter, who used to boil for the Tiffany Farm, and Andrew Sweet, who has his own sugarbush, also lended a hand, Jerose said.
Stone said the arrival and firing of the boiler was a proud moment that was a long-time coming.
“I left the boiler the other night, and I saw the first steam coming out,” Stone said, smiling. “I got this funny feeling in my stomach. Finally, after all these years, we get to see steam of our own.”
Family traditions
Originally, Beaulieu Family Maple was going to be passed down to eighth grader Lily Beaulieu, something she said she’d been looking forward to. Now, much of the equipment has been sold off, she said.
But her desire to start a sugaring operation of her own is still strong, and Lily said one day she hopes to have her own sugarbush.
She recalled the chilly March mornings heading into the sugarbush with her grandfather, cup-in-hand, ready to taste the morning’s sap.
“We have a lot of trees in Vermont, and people have always tapped the sugarbushes,” she said. “Almost everyone’s family grew up tapping their own trees. Everyone’s is a little bit different, but we all use it.”
Classmate Grady Boyle also grew up sugaring and building outdoor stoves out of cinderblocks with his father.
This time of year, Boyle goes out with his father and uncle into their two sugarbushes to check their 75 buckets for sap every day. Boyle said that someday he, too, hopes to buy his own sugarbush and use the skills imparted to him from his family.
“I’ve tasted others, so I’d know,” Boyle said. “There’s nothing like Vermont syrup, especially if it's still warm … The flavor of maple is all similar, but there’s something about the history of the state. Who was sugaring, and the traditions they left behind.”
Stone also grew up sugaring, and recalled hauling in sap buckets for Branon Family Maple Orchards and Howrigan Family Farms when he worked there.
“Back in the old days,” Stone said. “You’d go out in the woods out there and you’d see 10,000 buckets … We used to boil down the ice chunks [of sap]. Throw them in the back pan to try to get whatever sweetness came out of them..”
While many larger-scale operations now use pumps, tubing and gas boilers, both students and adults agreed that the maple syrup boil isn’t just about the taste of pancakes. It is about the smell of the woodsmoke, and the feeling of cold metal on the lips to take a sip of sap. I
It is about the hauling of buckets of nectar out of the woods during cold weather, when most lands are barren. But for Vermonters like the Beaulieus, Boyle and Stone, this is harvest season.
“There’s something about the air [during the sugaring season],” Lily Beaulieu said. “I don’t know what it is, but the air is different.”
“It’s a sickness,” her grandfather said. “You get hooked on the season … It’s in your blood.”
