ALBURGH — Vermont State Police are investigating the death of a man following a fight that occurred at a middle school basketball game Tuesday night in Alburgh.
State police were called at 6:56 p.m. to the Alburgh Community Education Center for a report of a large fight involving multiple adult spectators during a seventh and eighth grade boys basketball game between Alburgh and St. Albans City School.
Russell Giroux, 60, of Alburgh, subsequently sought medical attention and was transported by ambulance to Northwestern Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy, and according to the police, the cause and manner of death are listed as pending further investigation, including toxicology testing and ongoing work by the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
According to police, Giroux left the school and was driving in the direction of his home when he stopped his car and called first responders.
What prompted the fight at the Alburgh Community Education Center and the roles of the individuals involved are still unclear.
Grand Isle County State’s Attorney Doug DiSabito would potentially be prosecuting the case.
“Who threw the first punch or what instigated that, I don't have that information,” DiSabito told the Messenger.
State police collected and reviewed video footage from the incident and are interviewing participants in the brawl and spectators.
“I really want the people identified,” DiSabito said. “There is a video that's out there that somebody took, and I want the people that are in that identified because that’s disorderly conduct when you're engaging in violent, tumultuous or threatening behavior in a public place.”
In a statement Wednesday, Maple Run Unified School District Superintendent Bill Kimball condemned the violence that occurred during the game.
“We expect better from our communities,” he stated. “Fighting and violence are wholly inconsistent with the behaviors we encourage and support. We always seek to foster a positive learning environment in school and at school events for our students.”
Because students observed the altercation, Maple Run provided support this week to students and families.
He also urged the Vermont Agency of Education and the Vermont Principals Association to “give consideration as to how best to respond to misbehavior by spectators and to act decisively to limit the harm that can be caused to students or other attendees.”
Grand Isle Supervisory Union also provided support to students on Wednesday, according to a statement from Superintendent Michael Clark, ACEC principal Beth Hemingway and director of student services Nick DeVita.
“Our immediate goal is to remind and educate our students and families that our school culture is one of family, community, and kindness,” the letter states. “We need our students and community to commit to the positive culture that our school community expects and deserves.”
On Thursday, the district announced it would end spectator attendance at GISU home games for the remainder of the basketball season.
"We believe that athletics in education has an important role. However, given the current environment, we also recognize that an immediate change must happen," a Feb. 2 from administrators states.
GISU plans to organize an opportunity to hear from the school community about how best to move forward.
"Our hope is we can quickly transform from an environment of no spectators to a culture where everyone who attends an educational athletic event understands and embraces they are an important participant in the educational process of our students,” the letter states.
The incident is starting to cause reverberations in other local youth sports circles.
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, Corey Fregeau, president of the Missisquoi Amateur Hockey Association, shared his reaction to the event and a reminder of guidelines for spectators.
“What if this was my child’s team? What if that was my father/grandfather/uncle that passed away?” he wrote. “I hope that all of you are asking yourselves those same questions and I hope the answers frighten you as much as they do me.
Spectator seating has also been changed ahead of the MVU Thunderbirds’ boys hockey game against Milton set for Friday night.
MVU and Milton fans will be separated, and the schools’ respective athletic departments encourage spectators to support both teams and to exhibit proper school and community spirit. Both schools will have additional staff on duty and have stated they will have zero tolerance for any negative spectator behavior.
Vermont State Police are seeking to interview anyone with information about the Alburgh incident, including those involved in the fight. People should call Detective Trooper Michael Mattuchio at the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993, or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
“It's a waiting game until the investigation is finished,” DiSabito said.
