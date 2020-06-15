ST. ALBANS — Erika Guttilla’s attorney is seeking to have the statement she gave to police following her arrest for murder on May 8, 2018, suppressed.
Attorney Bob Katims argued in a court motion that Guttilla was intoxicated at the time of her arrest and therefore unable to understand what it meant to waive her Miranda rights and speak with police.
Guttilla is accused of killing 35-year-old Troy Ford. Both Guttilla and members of her family told police that Ford had moved into the family’s home, supplied some family members with drugs and terrorized Erika, including raping her.
In a motion filed on March 5, Katims stated that Guttilla was intoxicated to the point that she was barely conscious when Vermont State Police officers questioned her. Because of her intoxication Guttilla was incapable of understanding the rights she was waiving or the consequences of doing so, Katims argued.
The motion is expected to go before Judge Scot Kline for a motion hearing.
Guttilla was interviewed by Det. Sgt. Angela Baker and fellow VSP detective James Vooris. According to an affidavit written by Baker, Guttilla described the situation with Ford in the family’s home as unbearable.
She said she couldn’t take a shower without Ford peering through the curtain.
She told the detectives she put a deadbolt on her bedroom door because she didn’t feel safe with Ford in the house.
A month before Guttilla killed him, she told detectives, Ford raped her in the bathroom.
That lead to a physical fight that ended when Ford hit her on the back of the head with a full and unopened bottle of Hennessey cognac, Guttilla said.
Ford “had created so many problems for her that she started having dreams about what she could do to cause harm” to him, Guttilla told the detectives, “specifically clubbing him in the head.”
“She advised [Ford]’s actions toward her kept making the decision to kill him easier and easier for her,” Baker wrote. “Erika said, ‘It was inevitable what was going to happen,’ referring to the decision to kill [Ford].”
Guttilla shot Ford in early December, she told detectives, just before his birthday: Dec. 6.
She told detectives she went in and out of Ford’s bedroom, formerly Guttilla’s own, about 15 times.
Her decision to shoot Ford was a “month-long decision,” she told detectives.
Guttilla “advised she finally just went into [Ford]’s bedroom and shot him while he was sleeping face-up in his bed,” Baker wrote.
Guttilla told detectives she held the gun right next to Ford’s face.
She remembered one bizarre detail: that Ford’s blood ran down the side of the mattress, to the laminate flooring, which Guttilla told detectives “clicks together.”
The blood “likely seeped through and caused the flooring to buckle and lift,” Guttilla recalled, per Baker’s affidavit.
Guttilla’s mother, Carmen, has also been charged with murder for allegedly providing the gun with which Ford was killed.
Ford’s body was initially placed in a garbage tote before the accused moved it to a wooded area near the Guttilla residence. Erika’s boyfriend, Corey Cassani, was charged with assisting with the disposal for Ford’s body. In November, he was sentenced to three to seven years in prison.