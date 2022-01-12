SWANTON — A bill entering the state legislature could exempt Abenaki tribes from paying property taxes.
“We are crossing our fingers,” said Richard Menard, chief of the Abenaki of Missisquoi. “This would really help us.”
On Tuesday, Bill 556 was introduced to the Vermont House of Representatives by 24 Democratic lawmakers, including nine from Chittenden County. If passed, the bill would save Abenaki tribes across the state around $6,000 in annual property taxes. No Franklin County representatives are sponsors of the bill.
“Vermont lands are the historic and current territories of the Western Abenaki people,” the bill states. “Stewardship of these lands was removed from the Abenaki when Europeans made Vermont a state in 1791. The General Assembly acknowledges the Abenaki people as the traditional land caretakers of Ndakinna (En-DAH-kee-nah), which includes parts of Vermont, New England and Quebec. The purpose of this act is to acknowledge the Western Abenaki people and to provide a statewide and municipal property tax exemption for property owned by those peoples.”
If the bill passes in the House it will next go to the Senate. If both chambers approve the bill, it will be sent to the desk of Gov. Phil Scott for his signature.
In and around Swanton, the 3,500-member Maquam Bay of Missisquoi Abenaki LLC. is a 501c3 that operates on a shoe-string annual budget of no more than $50,000. Monthly bills and supplies can total thousands of dollars, a hefty expense for a budget that is generated largely by donations and grant funding, the latter of which are project-based grants.
“The light bill alone is about $450 a month,” Menard told the Messenger. “The heat bill can bring that to $1,000 a month. It’s a struggle, but we keep afloat.”
One of the only rental properties that brings income to the Abenaki of Missisquoi is the office space they rent out for $100 per month, and since COVID-19 hit, it has had no consistent tenants.
The group planned on getting signatures for a petition to send to the town of Swanton to have the lands of the Abenaki of Missisquoi exempt from fiscal year 2022 tax rates, but ran out of time to gather the 200 required signatures to submit it by Thursday.
A $6,000 break would mean the world to the Abenaki, Menard said, and would further acknowledge the reparations needed from the State of Vermont for the eugenics movement that targeted Native Americans throughout the 20th century.
“[The state] has apologized, but we came back and said that’s not enough,” Menard said. “With this money, we could divert some of our donation money to celebrate native affairs in the park, and get the people more involved.”
The Abenaki of Missisquoi are one of four recognized Abenaki tribes in Vermont including the Elnu, Koasek and Nulhegan. The bill would put Native American lands into the same category as churches or state-owned land and would therefore be exempt from property taxes.
If passed, the bill would take effect beginning on July 1.
Building back
Menard became the chief of the Abenaki of Missisquoi in 2019. When he took the position, he said, the Abenaki of the Missisquoi were about to lose their tribal headquarters building in Swanton because of a bevy of back taxes that were owed to the state, the Internal Revenue Service and others.
Fortunately, the Abenaki of Missisquoi were able to get the word out and accept donations in time to save their home, but every year is a challenge. To make sure they stay in the black, Menard said the tribe has since hired an outside bookkeeper to keep tabs on spending and debt.
“Last year, we were only able to have two events,” Menard said. “Prior to that, we had none. We had no money. It was all we could do to meet our light bills … this would help us do our cultural training, activities like basket-making and things we would normally do but budget wise, we can’t.”
Bill H 566 is sponsored by representatives Katherine Sims (D-Craftsbury,) Carolyn Partridge (D-Windham,) Tiffany Bluemle (D-Burlington,) Jessica Brumsted (D-Shelburne,) Peter Anthony (D-Barre City,) Matthew Birong (D-Vergennes,) Seth Bongartz (D-Manchester,) Jana Brown (D-Richmond,) Kevin Christie (D-Hartford,) Brian Cina (D-Burlington,) Mari Cordes of (D-Lincoln,) Leslie Goldman (D-Rockingham,) John Killacky (D-South Burlington,) Mike Mrowicki (D-Putney,) John O'Brien (D-Tunbridge,) Carol Ode (D-Burlington,) Barbara Rachelson (D-Burlington,) Gabrielle Stebbins (D-Burlington,) Thomas Stevens (D-Waterbury,) Heather Surprenant (D-Barnard,) Joseph “Chip” Troiano (D-Stannard,) Rebecca White (D-Hartford,) Dane Whitman (D-Bennington,) Theresa Wood (D-Waterbury,) and Michael Yantachka (D-Charlotte.)
