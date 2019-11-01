Montpelier — The Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Farms and Markets (VAAFM) is encouraging Vermonters to offer comments on newly proposed federal hemp rules before the end of the year when the comment period ends.
A new interim rule published on Thursday does not immediately impact Vermont growers, who will continue to operate under Vermont’s federally authorized pilot program. However, the authorization for the state’s program will end one year after the establishment of a final federal program to regulate hemp.
In a statement, VAAFM noted that “the interim final rule focuses on preventing diversion of THC and destruction of ‘hot’ crops, but not the opportunity this new crop brings in supporting small scale agriculture common in Vermont. And while the VAAFM supports consumer protection and quality control, it also supports defensible and sensible regulation that allows Vermont’s small, craft growers to take advantage of the economic opportunity and the continued development of supporting infrastructure, such as facilities that process grain, fiber and resinous hemp, and laboratories, which have drawn high paying jobs to the state.”
Access to the interim final rule and instructions on how to comment are on USDA’s website: https://www.ams.usda.gov/rules-regulations/establishment-domestic-hemp-production-program.