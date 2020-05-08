MONTPELIER – With COVID-19’s spread through Vermont believed to have peaked, Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday child care centers and summer camps would be the next quarter turns of Vermont's economic “spigot.”
Speaking with reporters Friday, Scott said child care centers, some of which had been operating through the pandemic to support essential employees, would all be able to reopen by June 1, albeit with stricter health department guidelines.
Those guidelines, still pending according to state officials, would also be able to apply to summer day camp programs, which the state will allow to open this year at the individual camps’ discretion.
According to officials, the state was also working through ways overnight summer camps could be operated while abiding by public health mandates, though there were outstanding concerns regarding out-of-state participation and the ability of some camps to accommodate public health guidelines.
Friday’s announcement follows several weeks of Vermont businesses gradually reopening after gubernatorial orders closed most economic and social activities in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, an easily transmitted respiratory disease that, while mild for most, can in some cases result in life-threatening illness.
Members of the Scott administration billed both the resumption of child care services and summer camps as “necessities” amid the reopening economy, where school and child care center closures have made it a challenge for parents to return to work as certain industries resume.
“I know there are many who are worried they won’t be able to return to a job because schools or child care centers are closed,” Scott said. “It’s one of the ripple effects we have to be sensitive to and aware of.”
“For thousands of Vermonters, summer day camp is not a luxury, it’s a necessity,” the state’s deputy commerce secretary, Ted Brady, said, echoing Scott. “Hundreds of camps across Vermont provide child care, summer enrichment programs and summer meal programs.
“Summer camps simply need to be open if we expect the economy to reopen.”
Guidance for child care centers can be expected sometime next week according to officials.
Parents who are still unable to access child care services due to closures and a possible high demand for those services will still be able to qualify for unemployment insurance under the program's COVID-19-related expansion.
As a part of the resumption of child care services, the state is expecting to include child care providers in its expanded testing for COVID-19, with priority given to providers who have remained open through the governor’s “stay home, stay safe” order to provide child care services for children of essential workers.
Under Scott’s revised orders issued Friday, child care services are allowed to begin preparing for the June 1 resumption date on May 18 and “have some time to bring back staff, conduct training and set up operations,” Scott said.
An ongoing child care stabilization payment program used by the state to substitute tuition payments is expected to sunset by the end of the month, according to state officials, and be replaced by a $6 million grant program for assisting child care centers in adjusting to the state’s pending public health guidelines.
While guidelines for child care services and summer day camps had yet to be issued, Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith said Friday they would likely be built off of guidelines currently in place for child care centers servicing the children of essential workers.
Currently, those centers are limited to allowing only ten individuals – including both children and providers – in a room at one time per Vermont health department guidelines intended to reduce the risks of spreading COVID-19.
As the state revisits those guidelines and as Vermont continues to fare better than projected in its response to COVID-19, Smith implied those limits could be expanded.
“Though we have to keep an eye on the data and can’t presume we’re out of the woods yet, we know you can’t successfully operate with only ten individuals in the room for the long term,” Smith said. “We don’t expect child care operators to do that.”
Neither child care centers nor summer day camps are required to reopen amid the pandemic, according to the Scott administration.
Some camps, according to administration officials, have already opted to close due to pandemic conditions, though, according to Brady, the administration currently doesn’t have a formal count as to how many summer camps in Vermont have opted for closure this year.
Officials also warned that, as summer camps resume, they may have to change their programs “dramatically” in light of health department guidelines for mitigating COVID-19’s spread.
“I need to be very clear,” Brady said. “Summer camp is going to look different this year.”