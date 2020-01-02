ST. ALBANS — Attorney General T.J. Donovan is entering the fray over a permit for a farm owned by Mark and Amanda St. Pierre of Pleasant Valley Farms of Berkshire, LLC.
The St. Pierres purchased a farm previously owned by the Lumbra family on Skunk Hollow Road in Berkshire in September 2016. Sometime over the next year they expanded an existing barn and added a manure pit.
The state says they did so without first acquiring, or even applying for, the necessary permits.
By not applying for the permit, the St. Pierres denied the Agency of Agriculture, Farms and Markets (AAFM) and Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) the opportunity to evaluate the potential environmental impacts from the construction of the barn and pit and their operation, Donovan said at a press conference on Thursday on the steps of the Franklin County Courthouse in St. Albans, following the filing of a suit against the Pleasant Valley Farms and the St. Pierres.
The suit, filed by the attorney general's office on behalf of AAFM, alleges that the St. Pierres have violated the law by failing to obtain required permits for both construction of the new structures and operation of the farm, and have violated the required agricultural practices (RAPs) intended to protect water quality.
The state is seeking an order requiring the St. Pierres to get a large farm operation (LFO) permit for the Lumbra farm, create a plan for bringing the Lumbra farm into compliance with the RAPs, reimburse the state's costs in investigating and prosecuting this case, and pay civil penalties. Civil penalties for water quality violations can total $85,000 per violation or up to $42,500 per day for ongoing violations.
"There is no point in having rules and regulations if they're not going to be enforced," said Donovan.
"Failure to comply with the rules puts water quality at risk," said assistant attorney general Ryan Kane, who co-authored the complaint. Both AAFM and ANR have had extensive conversations with the St. Pierre's, he added.
The case has a long history.
AAFM inspected the Lumbra farm twice in early 2018, determined that the farm needed an LFO permit, and instructed Pleasant Valley to apply for one.
Instead, the St. Pierres applied for a medium farm operation (MFO) permit, which AAFM denied on the grounds that the farm met the legal definition of an LFO. The St. Pierre's then appealed that denial in Vermont Environmental Court.
The Lumbra family had operated a certified small farm, but when AAFM visited after the barn expansion, staff determined the barn had the capacity to hold between 736 and 1,387 mature cows, according to the complaint, which states "AAFM staff counted 1,198 stalls existing in the expanded barn."
During one of the inspections, Mark St. Pierre told AAFM staff there were 551 mature cows and the farm and 270 heifers.
Farms with 700 or more mature cows are required to get an LFO permit, even if all they have done is expand a barn so it can house that number of animals. The law in question states: “No person shall, without a permit from the secretary, construct a new barn, or expand an existing barn, designed to house more than 700 mature dairy animals.”
The St. Pierres challenged AAFM's MFO permit denial arguing the measurement should not be the capacity of the barn, but the number of animals it is intended to house. To qualify for a MFO permit, that would have to be between 200 and 699 mature cows.
In addition to the barn, the St. Pierres also constructed a new manure pit capable of holding, Donovan said, waste from 1,500 mature cows.
Both the barn and the pit are more than an acre in size. Construction projects disturbing more than an acre of soil require a stormwater permit from ANR. Those permits were never obtained, the state said.
The RAPs require notification of the town in which the farm is located prior to construction of new farm structures. The state says the town wasn't notified.
During two inspections conducted on Jan. 9, 2018 and March 21, 2018, the St. Pierres could not produce records of manure spreading, crop yields, or soil testing required under the RAPs. However, manure was spread by Pleasant Valley on fields associated with the Lumbra Farm in the fall of 2016 and in 2017.
Reached by phone, Amanda St. Pierre declined to comment, saying she could not speak about an ongoing legal matter.
When Pleasant Valley appealed the MFO permit denial, St. Pierre issued a statement saying, “While we are advancing our legal arguments in court, I can say that the farm followed all of the applicable State Ag Agency regulations, provided timely notice and applied for the necessary permits. We hired professional third-party advisors to ensure matters were handled correctly.”
The statement also said, "We’ve been working with a certified engineer since the beginning of this process, have followed the regulatory guidelines set by USDA-NRCS, and constructed a fully lined storage facility that ensures environmental compliance and environmental protection going forward.”
The state's filing asserts that evidence that the permit meets required engineering standards has not been provided to AAFM, as required by the LFO rules, and that "upon information and belief, the new manure pit does not meet the standards in the LFO rules."
On Thursday, Donovan urged farmers to reach out to his office if they have questions about permitting rules or other requirements. "If you don't understand the rules, call us. We will work with you," Donovan said.
"When beaches and lakes in Vermont are closed because of water quality it is all of our responsibility," said Donovan. "I'm not pointing the finger at any one industry."