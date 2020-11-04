ST. ALBANS TOWN – Corey Parent, a state senator representing Franklin County in Vermont’s legislature, will be joining St. Albans Town’s staff as the town’s Director of Operations and Special Projects.
Town officials announced Parent would be joining the staff in a statement Wednesday morning.
Parent’s position in St. Albans Town’s government replaces a Director of Administration position previously held by Ned Connell. Connell left the town’s government earlier this year.
Responsibilities appear largely similar, as, according to the town’s statement, Parent will be charged with the technical and administration roles Connell previously handled as St. Albans Town’s administration director.
Parent comes to the role with five years of experience at Hickock & Boardman insurance and a history as a lawmaker in Montpelier, starting first as St. Albans’s representative in the Vermont House of Representatives and now most of Franklin County’s representative in Vermont’s senate.
Voters overwhelming reelected Parent to represent Franklin County alongside fellow Republican Randy Brock in Vermont’s state senate.
According to a statement from St. Albans Town, Parent’s background in insurance included work with medium and large businesses, including municipalities and school districts.
In an official statement from St. Albans Town, St. Albans’s town manager Carrie Johnson said Parent “stood out among a great pool of candidates.”
“We believe he brings a unique set of skills to the table from his time in municipal finance in New York to his current work in the Vermont legislature – skills that will help us move the priorities of the people of St. Albans forward,” Johnson said.
“Bringing someone of Corey’s caliber onto our staff will help us achieve our vision for the town and improve the services we offer the people of St. Albans,” Brendan Deso, the chair of St. Albans Town’s selectboard, said in a statement.
That same statement quoted Parent, a town resident, as saying he was “excited to be able to come to work every day to make the place me and my family call home better.”
“St. Albans Town is one of the fastest-growing communities in Vermont,” Parent said, “and I’m excited to help Carrie and the team at town hall continue to move our community forward in a positive direction.”
Parent currently serves on the board of directors for both Northwestern Medical Center and the Franklin County Home Health Agency.
According to St. Albans Town’s statement, Parent has a bachelor’s degree in economics and government from St. Lawrence University and is currently working on a master’s in business administration from Clarkson University.
