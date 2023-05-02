MONTPELIER – Following an investigation into alleged harassment of state employees, Franklin County State’s Attorney John Lavoie is being asked to resign by the Executive Committee of State’s Attorneys.
The formal request was released Tuesday morning after an independent investigation in March found credible and substantiated accounts of “repeated discriminatory comments and actions” by Lavoie.
During a press conference held Tuesday afternoon, Lavoie denied the allegations, calling the idea that he was involved in creating a hostile environment for employees a “false narrative” pushed by the state.
“I am the same guy that I have been all that time, and I guess I have to apologize for now suddenly being out of step with the times,” Lavoie said.
Behind the scenes, Lavoie said his sense of humor can sometimes be inappropriate, and without context, he could understand how his comments could be “shocking” to the average person.
Lavoie didn’t give any particular examples, but after 37 years working as an attorney, he second-guessed why complaints against him began proliferating this February after he took the elected office.
“I know for a fact that there were some people in my office who were not happy with that event,” he said.
Allegations details
Earlier in the day, John Campbell, the executive director for the Department of State’s Attorneys & Sheriffs, explained the state’s reasoning behind asking Lavoie to resign.
By March, the office had received the first allegations of misconduct in the workplace, which launched a deeper investigation into the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s office.
Details are sparse, but the state’s investigation found that multiple allegations made by Lavoie’s employees were credible enough to conclude that Lavoie “engaged in the mistreatment of employees through repeated discriminatory comments and actions including derogatory references to national origin, religion, sexual orientation, disability and body composition,” according to the state’s release.
The investigation also found that two instances of unwanted physical contact were also substantial, although neither were sexual in nature. Multiple instances also had witnesses to the events, although there’s no video available to corroborate the evidence.
Lavoie said he has yet to see the investigatory report filed by the state, but by April 28, executive committee members had seen enough to ask Lavoie to leave his seat. He declined.
Another request was made Monday. He declined again, pointing out that the level of allegation didn’t match the need to resign.
By Tuesday morning, Lavoie said he read the state’s official communication asking him to step down to staff, and he held a meeting to offer apologies if he had upset people with his words.
He had already made two other apologies directly to people he knew he had offended, including a person he defined as an old friend, who uses a wheelchair. He said both accepted the apologies.
But Campbell said the problem was much deeper, and his office has a duty to protect state employees.
“It’s important that every employee of the state should not be involved in harassment in any shape or form,” he said.
Impeachment?
Campbell recommended that the Vermont statehouse conduct impeachment proceedings to remove Lavoie from office.
Toward that effort, he said he already contacted House and Senate leadership to push the proceedings forward, although it will mostly likely require a special session to do so, as the General Assembly has limited time to accomplish the goal.
Campbell’s office has also advised the Office of the Attorney General in case of any interruptions in prosecutions should Lavoie be removed.
“One of our major concerns is there’s no disruption,” Campbell said.
During Tuesday’s press conference, State Sens. Randy Brock and Robert Norris (R-Franklin) were also in the audience to hear about the allegations against Lavoie.
When asked for comment, Brock said he’s still processing the info as he “heard the same thing you just heard.”
Reporters also asked Lavoie if he had gotten too comfortable thinking he could go around and say whatever he wanted.
Lavoie answered with a single word: “Absolutely.”
