ST. ALBANS — By the end of the month, the state-run vaccine clinic at 27 Fisher Pond Road in St. Albans will close its doors.
Before that happens, there are several more chances to get up to date on COVID-19 and flu vaccines. The latest Pfizer and Moderna bivalent vaccines covering COVID variants and flu shots for people 64 and under to 6 months-old are available.
“The state is winding down these clinics, so these are your last opportunities to get the vaccines free and easily here in town,” vaccine administrator Al Getler told the Messenger.
According to the Health Department, vaccines will continue to be available at no cost to the patient by appointment at doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Vermonters who do not have a health care provider or access to a pharmacy can reach out to the St. Albans Health Office to be vaccinated.
The Health Department will also continue to work with partners to vaccinate homebound Vermonters, English language learners and immigrant or refugee community members.
