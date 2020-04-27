MONTPELIER – While Vermont’s backlog of unanswered unemployment claims has reportedly been cleared, Gov. Phil Scott hinted Monday he’d be open for another emergency advance on benefits should the system’s logjam return.
“We haven’t talked about that specifically, but that would still be my intention,” Scott told reporters Monday. “We’ve proven we can do it before, and we’ll do it again if necessary.”
Earlier this month, under orders from Scott, the labor department sent more than 8,300 Vermonters whose unemployment claims were still unprocessed a $1,200 advance on their benefits, with those advances coming from the additional $600 in weekly benefits funded through the federal CARES Act.
According to Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington, most of that backlog had been cleared, with both the labor department’s expanded capacity and the launching of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program addressing most unanswered unemployment claims.
A few remaining claims where an individual may have received a $1,200 advance in unemployment benefit were reportedly still being adjudicated by the labor department, however, Harrington reported Monday.
“There are still some of those people who may not be eligible or going through the adjudication process, but there are others who may have become eligible through some other aspect, whether it was an issue that was cleared or the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program,” Harrington said.
According to Harrington, the PUA, authorized by the CARES Act as a means for extending unemployment benefits to workers who traditionally didn’t qualify for those benefits, would be expanded this week to include workers beyond the self-employed and contract workers who initially qualified.
While Scott said he’d prefer those with outstanding unemployment claims work through the general unemployment system or the PUA program, he said he’d be open to another round of advanced benefits if needed.
“If that doesn’t happen and we still have a backlog, we could take another step forward as we did before, and make sure people get money in their pockets to put food on their table and pay their bills,” Scott said.
Unemployment has swelled in Vermont after social distancing mandates ordered to stall COVID-19’s spread had closed most businesses in Vermont to in-person transactions.
Last week, Harrington reported that between 80,000 and 85,000 Vermonters had filed initial claims through the Vermont Dept. of Labor, likely representing around a fifth to a quarter of Vermont’s overall workforce.
The groundswell of unemployment claims jammed the labor department’s unemployment system, with the state only now getting a handle on most of its backlog after dramatically expanding capacity at the Vermont’s labor department and agreeing to sidestep certain federal restrictions state officials had partially blamed for Vermont’s unemployment backlog.
According to Scott, the state had yet to hear if the administration’s decision to sidestep those federal regulations, a step other states have taken to clear their own unemployment backlogs, would merit a federal response.
“We have not heard anything at this point in time, but that will come with an audit,” Scott said. “We won’t be alone, I’m sure, but we’ll wait and see what happens in the future.”
Nationally, the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown orders have led to a record level of unemployment, with the U.S. Dept. of Labor reporting last week that 26 million Americans overall had filed for unemployment benefits since March.
As businesses reopen with the plateauing of COVID-19’s spread in Vermont, their employees are expected to return to work and will be removed from unemployment unless they qualify for certain pandemic-related exceptions under Vermont law, like caring for a child whose school was closed or recommendations to self-isolate due to an exposure to COVID-19.
The state has yet to report how many workers have returned to work as Vermont’s economy is allowed to slowly reopen.