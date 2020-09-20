MONTPELIER, Vt. — The Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) has launched a program to provide free technical assistance to to businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Small Business Recovery Technical Assistance Program has been funded with $2.5 million in federal CARES Act money. The program will connect small businesses in need with five technical assistance teams across the state offering resources to help to address businesses challenges brought on by the COVID-19 crisis.
Each team will offer navigators to help businesses access public and private sector business service providers related to digital sales, marketing, design services to accomplish low-contact workplaces, workforce retraining, and supply chain optimization.
“Vermonters built their businesses in a pre-COVID-19 environment. This program will help them adapt to the ongoing crisis by offering tools to put more of their business online, implement novel and innovative ways to do in-person business, and develop processes to increase profits,” said ACCD Secretary Lindsay Kurrle. “Ultimately, we hope this will result in stronger businesses coming out of the pandemic, putting more Vermonters back to work, and strengthening our economy to withstand these types of pressures moving forward.”
The five technical assistance teams are:
- Vermont’s 12 Regional Development Corporations (RDCs) will connect a wide variety of small non-profit and for-profit businesses to a newly formed network of business service providers.
- The Vermont Chamber of Commerce will offer restaurant and lodging businesses expert advice in partnership with On the Fly, a Vermont based group of hospitality business experts who have begun providing free services to peer businesses in the past few months.
- Champlain College will connect participating businesses with in-house expertise to help businesses refine the tools necessary to flourish in a market that is embracing 21st-century technologies.
- The Northern Community Investment Corporation will provide businesses in the Northeast Kingdom direct business services through a network of public and private consultants.
- The Vermont Sustainable Jobs fund will provide a cohort approach to helping wood product businesses modernize their sales and marketing efforts.
This program was first proposed as part of Governor Phil Scott’s first emergency economic recovery package. For full details on the Small Business Recovery Technical Assistance Program, visit the ACCD Recovery Resource Center. This program complements a robust system of traditional business technical assistance programs already available in the state.