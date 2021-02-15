The Vermont State Police (VSP) reported Monday that it is investigating a telephone scam incident targeting older Vermonters.
VSP says the scammer advises the recipients of the calls that they are a deputy with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department’s Civil Warrant Processing Unit. The caller then requests monetary funds be sent through Western Union and claims that the recipient of the call will be arrested by sheriff’s deputies if the fine is not paid.
The scam involves the automated telephone line (802) 242-0377, which VSP says sounds like a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department automated line. State police will be working with sheriff’s deputies on the matter, and the Attorney General’s Office is being notified of the investigation.
VSP reminds Vermonters that it is not standard police practice to call people and request money from them. Anyone who receives those types of calls should contact their local police agency directly, and anyone who has recently experienced a similar incident is asked to report it to their local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.