BAKERSFIELD -- Troopers are looking for help regarding an incident in Bakersfield Saturday afternoon.
Vermont State Police (VSP) says it was notified around 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 that an older, white male attempted to make entry into a residence occupied by juveniles on Witchcat Road.
The male is described as being about 60-65 years old, 175-180 pounds, and between 5’8” and 5’10” tall. He’s said to have a gray beard and long, white hair. VSP says the male reportedly left the residence heading south in an older, red Toyota Tacoma with black fender flares.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Farmer at (802) 524-5993.