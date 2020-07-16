ST. ALBANS – State officials have revealed a draft of a plan for aligning the smaller waterways of Lake Champlain’s northernmost arms with the state’s water quality mandates for the region.
Vermont’s Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is currently soliciting feedback on the almost 150-page planning document contextualizing and outlining its plans for the northernmost watersheds draining into Lake Champlain, with public hearings scheduled in the coming weeks.
The plan, one of the many tactical basin plans the state is required to draft according to Lake Champlain’s Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) agreement, excludes the Lamoille, Missisquoi and Winooski river basins, which receive their own respective plans from state environmental regulators.
Outside of those watersheds, the region defined under the Northern Lake Champlain Direct Drainages plan stretches from as far south as Charlotte and Shelburne to as far north as Swanton’s shoreline and Alburgh, accounting for some of the most heavily farmed and developed segments of Lake Champlain.
The waterways in question are many of the smaller rivers and brooks leading directly to Lake Champlain, from the brooks emptying into St. Albans Bay to the north to the rivers and streams pouring into the lake along Chittenden County shorelines.
Much of the plan’s recommendations align with those already sought in the state’s other impaired watersheds, with priority given to continued adoption of agricultural practices for reducing phosphorus runoff to restoring Vermont’s wetlands, most of which had disappeared since the first half of the 1900s.
The plan also trains much of its attention on the basin’s northernmost waterways, declaring some, like Jewett Brook, deserving of “critical” attention for especially agricultural improvements in their respective watersheds.
Phosphorus is a needed nutrient for plant growth often found within fertilizers.
When washed into waterways, nutrients like phosphorus can help contribute to potentially toxic blooms of cyanobacteria or “blue green algae,” which can affect everything from public health and the environment to local economies that rely on clean water for business and tourism.
As noted within the tactical plan, improved agricultural practices, like the required buffer areas between farm fields and waterways, and more intentional planning for the use of agricultural fertilizers, have accounted for almost all of the phosphorus reductions within the Lake Champlain Basin.
“Progress made towards meeting phosphorus reduction goals was significant” in the agricultural sector, the report said, calling the adoption of certain agricultural practices the source of “the most significant progress to date” toward achieving the goals outlined by Lake Champlain’s TMDL agreement.
A Clean Water Initiative report from early 2020 noted that annual phosphorus runoff into Lake Champlain had fallen by 16.4 metric tons and attributed virtually all of those losses to the agricultural sector, cited in Lake Champlain’s TMDL as the watershed’s single largest source of phosphorus.
The tactical basin plan for Northern Lake Champlain explicitly references continued regulation and continued technical and financial support for the adoption of best practices in agriculture, many of which are now enforced through Vermont’s required agricultural practices.
The plan also reports that, while their adoption might be beneficial for farmers needing to adapt to the changing climate, farmers would likely be seeing challenges in adopting new agricultural practices amid financial pressures from COVID-19 and milk prices that continue to fall below the cost of production.
“The current challenges facing the agricultural community, including changing climate, financial loss due to COVID-19, and low milk prices can be debilitating for farm operators,” the plan summarizes bluntly.
Climate change as a whole is also noted in the report for the likely impact the shifting climate will have on improvements in the Lake Champlain Basin as, according to the state’s Agency of Natural Resources, the warming climate would likely bring more intense storms to the Green Mountain State.
Climate change refers to the well-documented warming of the world’s climate since the Industrial Revolution, a trend scientists almost uniformly agree is occurring and “likely due to human activities,” the National Aeronautics and Space Administration writes on its website.
“The changing precipitation patterns seen in Vermont have led to an increase in pollutants washing into waterways, while increasing temperatures are altering aquatic habitat,” the plan notes. “In response, Agency plans acknowledge the need to intensify management activities that address pollutant loading from land use, especially sediment and nutrients.”
The restoration of wetlands and floodplains are likewise heavily stressed in the plan as means for both stabilizing waterways leading toward Lake Champlain and cutting down on the phosphorus washed out of those waterways once streams erode.
Wetlands, land that’s flooded either seasonally or permanently, are often touted both as unique ecosystems worth preserving in their own right and as a natural means of storing water during floods and naturally filtering runoff flushed into the ecosystem when it rains or during snowmelts.
According to the plan, only 35 percent of Vermont’s wetlands are believed to have survived amid expanding farms and developments in the Green Mountain State in the latter half of the 20th century.
The state also suggests in the plan that as much as 40 percent of the state’s wetlands might still not be mapped, spurring recommendations that DEC and partnering organizations continue mapping the state’s wetlands for a better idea of what wetland resources remain.
Some wetlands are explicitly targeted within the plan, including the Black Creek Marsh emptying into St. Albans Bay and Alburgh’s Mud Creek, a sprawling wetland complex in the Grand Isle County town the report recommends possibly upgrading to the more heavily protected Class I wetland status.
“Although much of the swamp is protected by the Agency as a wildlife management area, activity outside the area results in detrimental impacts to water quality and the habitat,” the plan wrote of Alburgh’s Mud Creek.
The plan also stressed addressing Vermont’s decreasing floodplains, a step the plan said would help address increasingly volatile streambanks where as much as 75 percent of reported floodplain capabilities had been lost over the years.
Stabilizing the stream, while beneficial to the streams and rivers themselves, would also ostensibly help limit the amount of phosphorus rushed into Lake Champlain itself, as sediment washed off of riverbanks and streams often brings with it nutrients like phosphorus.
More developed regions along the lake, like Burlington and St. Albans, are asked to develop stormwater master plans and other phosphorus reduction plans needed for help controlling phosphorus runoff and stream bank erosion ultimately caused by the ways stormwater surges through their communities.
Developed lands account for about a third of the phosphorus loaded into the plan’s targeted arms of Lake Champlain and little more than a tenth of the phosphorus that ultimately runs into Lake Champlain every year.
Most of the larger communities in this segment of the lake have municipal separate stormwater sewer system – or MS4 – permits regulating developments’ potential runoff and, according to the plan, those same communities already all have flow reduction plans for stabilizing their respective waterways.
The plan also calls for each community to have roads inventories in place and to have met specific milestones for guaranteeing their roadways meet certain standards for mitigating possible runoff from those roads into nearby brooks and streams.
Several Chittenden County communities are asked to upgrade their wastewater treatment facilities under the state’s plan, though so-called “point sources” like waste water plants count for only 3 percent of all phosphorus washed into Lake Champlain in any given year, according to the plan.
The plan also calls for continued monitoring of invasive species within the watershed, with focus trained on well-known spreads of water chestnut in places like the Black Creek Marsh and the recent observation of fishhook water fleas in Lake Champlain, as well as well-established invasive species like zebra mussels.
Northern Lake Champlain’s basin plan cited reasons for optimism beyond phosphorus reductions already observed in the watershed, pledging continued work with partners in the region and noting additional resources were now available for clean water projects with last year’s passage of Act 76.
Each of Vermont’s 15 watersheds receive a tactical basin plan on a five-year cycle.
Three forums have been planned for feedback on the Northern Lake Champlain Direct Drainages tactical basin plan in consultation with the Chittenden County and Northwest Regional Planning Commissions, with one of those forums having already taken place.
Another featuring both regional planning commissions is scheduled for this coming Monday and another with the Northwestern Regional Planning Commission is set to follow on July 29.
“While the state is responsible for developing basin plans to restore and protect surface waters, the participation of Vermonters in developing and activating the plan is key to the plan’s success,” Karen Bates, a DEC watershed planner, said in a statement.
More information is available online at https://anr.vermont.gov/content/public-invited-discuss-watershed-action-plan-northern-lake-champlain.