Visitors to Vermont State Parks can expect fee increases for visiting and camping to take effect Wednesday, August 24.
The daily cost for an adult to use a state park will rise from $4 to $5. The cost to use a pavilion for the day will rise $25 from the original price of $50 for the Branbury Pavilions and $125 for all other pavilions.
One hundred percent of the fees collected are used to operate the park system, according to Vermont State Park's website. The fees were increased with input from park visitors and approval via Vermont's Administrative Rule Act.
State Parks USED to be free for handicapped and disabled people so why aren't they anymore? That's being discriminating against the people!!
