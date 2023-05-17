RICHFORD — The American Rescue Plan Act gave out millions of dollars to state and local governments in 2021, but if Vermont towns want to spend the money, they better get moving.
Towns have less than two years to decide what to do with the funds before they lose access to them.
“We have a generational opportunity in Vermont,” Doug Farnham, deputy secretary of administration, said Monday morning as he stood alongside state officials at the Richford Town Hall. “If you combine ARPA, state fiscal recovery, the bipartisan infrastructure law … those are likely the last major federal tables we’re going to see for water, sewer, housing, climate investments for a good amount of time with the trends in Congress.”
To help the process, Farnham and other state officials with Gov. Phil Scott’s administration visited Franklin County on Monday to hear from local leaders and help them understand the many state programs funneling ARPA dollars to Vermont’s towns.
During a morning introductory meeting, state officials explained the wide range of grant and loan programs covering government initiatives from economic development to infrastructure improvements.
Later in the day, state officials then toured the region and visited with various town leadership to better understand the county’s rural challenges.
“Please realize that we don’t know what we don’t know,” June Tiernay, public service commissioner, said at the start of the day. “And we know that you know the stuff that we need to know in order to be more committed to helping you know what’s best.”
Touring Kaytec
Plant manager Nancy Marston could use another 10 employees at Kaytec. Instead, the vinyl siding manufacturing facility lost six.
“We have the business and the market, we just need the workers to grow,” she told state officials Monday.
Like many companies in Vermont, Kaytec can’t keep the employees it needs to fully capture the demand for vinyl siding, and state officials toured Richford’s siding facility Monday to hear firsthand how the manufacturer is dealing with the issue.
To do so, Marston said Kaytec isn’t running at full capacity as they’ve eliminated weekend shifts entirely. Now, it’s just 24 hours a day, five days a week instead of seven.
“We’re just not getting people applying,” she said.
If people do take the job, she said they’ll often leave before the end of the week as they’re looking for a quick payout rather than a fulltime job.
Marston also admitted that the job can be difficult physically. Until workers adapt, the eight-hour shifts spent standing and moving the large heavy packages can wear people out before they acclimatize to the effort needed.
But for those who stick it out, the work can lead to a long career. Marston said she’s spent decades with the company, and most of the managers have worked for years at Kaytec.
Lindsay Kurrie, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, asked if Kaytec has considered changing up its schedule to make it more attractive to workers, especially for those dealing with childcare costs.
Marston said it’s been under discussion as workforce issues remain a problem.
The tour also included a look at Kaytec’s manufacturing floor and its warehouse facilities, where thousands of boxes of siding are stored.
Marston said they had enough material stored for about two weeks as Vermont enters the building season, and they’ve been able to meet their production goals.
At the same time, demand for vinyl siding – across the globe – remains high.
“We just made some product this past week to send to Australia,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.