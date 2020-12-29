MONTPELIER - State officials detailed during a news conference Tuesday the next phases of COVID-19 vaccinations' rollout in the Green Mountain State.
According to Vermont's Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith, Vermont's plan for mass vaccinations will be administered according to age groups once the first phase of vaccination rollout comes to a close.
Vermonters aged 75 years old or older will be the first age group prioritized by the state's vaccination rollout, followed by Vermonters above the age of 70 and, after that, Vermonters aged 65 or older, and so on.
“Vaccines will be prioritized and given vaccines based on age, because the older you are, the more vulnerable you are to COVID-19," Smith said, "and it meets our prime objective, which is protecting lives."
Vaccines will be publicly available through several possible locations:
- Primary care providers,
- Pharmacies,
- Vermont Dept. of Health district officers, and
- Mass vaccination sites likely to overlap with testing sites.
According to Smith, as mass vaccinations in Vermont are detailed in the coming days and weeks, the state plans to have detailed criteria for also addressing people with underlying medical conditions.
People with underlying conditions, Smith said, will be prioritized "no matter what age."
Smith also said Vermont's vaccination rollout will focus some attention on how Vermonters historically disadvantaged by Vermont's health care system fit into mass vaccination groups.
"We recognize some individuals may be disadvantaged and have suffered from health inequities," Smith said. "Our implementation planning will seek to mitigate these inequities."
Health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities are expected to have their first doses, and in some cases their second required dose, administered by the end of January, according to Smith.
As of Tuesday, more than 9,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Vermont.
The Messenger will have more information as it becomes available.
