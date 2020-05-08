MONTPELIER – According to state modeling shared Friday, should Vermont’s reopening continue in moderation and public health guidelines be followed, the state should be able to avoid a summer surge of COVID-19 hospitalization.
According to financial regulation commissioner Michael Pieciak, about 50 percent of Vermont’s nonessential workforce could return to work normally without risking a summertime spike of COVID-19 hospitalizations, so long as the state continued with testing and accompanying public health guidelines were followed.
“Under this scenario, we see it is possible to strategically reopen our economy without seeing concerning trends in hospital trends throughout the summer,” Pieciak said.
The 50 percent statistic, according to Pieciak, doesn’t include members of Vermont’s workforce who could instead work remotely as certain operations resume.
“When we say 50 percent, we talk about people physically in their workplaces,” Pieciak said during a Friday press conference. “A great percentage of our workforce can work remote and do their work, like we do at our department and most of state government is doing.”
The measurement stood in stark contrast to projections for fully reopening the economy save for the resumption of in-person schooling and to projections for allowing 50 percent of the workforce to return normally without accompanying testing or social distancing mandates – both of which risked increased hospitalizations and, in the case of the former, overwhelming Vermont’s health care system.
“Even with our positive trends and our positive experience, this scenario would put us on a trajectory that would likely overwhelm our hospitals by the middle of summer,” Pieciak said of a hypothetical full reopening Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, there were a handful of reported hospitalizations related to COVID-19, a contagious respiratory disease that, while only mild or moderate for most, can in some cases result in life-threatening illness.
The state’s health department reported five hospitalizations related to COVID-19, none of which, according to Pieciak, required a ventilator.
According to the Vermont health department, there have been 919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont since the disease was first observed in the Green Mountain State in March.
Fifty-three have died due to the disease in Vermont.
Per Pieciak, Vermont was likely to continue seeing a more positive experience with COVID-19 than originally forecasted, a trend the financial regulation commissioner attributed largely to Vermonters’ adherence to social distancing mandates and the governor’s “stay home, stay safe” order.
“A key contributor to this outcome is Vermonters,” Pieciak said. “Our updated mobility data continues to tell the story of sacrifice as Vermonters are clearly adhering to the physical distancing orders in place.”
Those statistics showed a spike in movement among Vermonters during the first weekend in May, coinciding with warmer weather. Similar spikes in mobility reporting were observed in Maine and New Hampshire.
According to Pieciak, the state’s modeling did not immediately factor in people coming into Vermont from outside of the state, something Gov. Phil Scott has advised against and currently triggers a requisite 14-day quarantine upon arrival to the Green Mountain State.
“The modeling that we’ve done to date really focuses on Vermont and Vermont’s experience,” Pieciak said Friday. “It does not factor in people coming into Vermont for the summer or people leaving and coming back into Vermont, so that’s certainly something we have to continue keeping an eye on and being diligent about.”
Under the state’s current projections, Vermont wasn’t expected to see its number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 double for another 12 weeks, a doubling rate above the eight weeks reported in New York and well above most other states within New England.
According to numbers from John Hopkins University, New Hampshire’s doubling rate for people testing positive for COVID-19 sat at two weeks, the lowest rate in the region and one that, per Pieciak, provided “a good reminder of how diligent Vermonters need to be even as our experience is better than those of our neighbors.”
Pieciak also previewed measurements Vermont would turn to as it continued its phased reopening, namely the percentage of emergency room visits with COVID-19-like symptoms, the percentage of positive tests, how fast cases were spreading and the use of hospital and critical care beds.
Pieciak said overall hospitalizations exceeding 70 percent of available beds and a sustained growth in the rate of positive tests for COVID-19 would serve as the “warning flags” for the state’s reopening in the wake of COVID-19’s spread reaching its reported peak last month.
“Our analysis and the work of our partners shows that Vermont can continue to strategically plan to reopen and have done so appropriately,” Pieciak concluded. “With care, we can do it without the fear of widespread health crisis.”