MONTPELIER – State officials are looking for sponsors for Vermont’s Summer Food Service Program, the state administered, federally funded service more widely known as the Summer Meals program.
In a statement released Friday morning by the Agency of Education, education officials announced funds were available for sponsors interested in providing meals for eligible children at summer food program sites.
The program is funded through the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) and administered by the Agency of Education’s Child Nutrition Programs team. Sponsors providing meals through the program are reimbursed per meal with USDA funds.
In their Friday statement, state officials and food security organizations endorsed expanding the program, both to support children struggling with limited access to food and local food producers supplying the program.
“Many of our students and families rely on free school meals to meet their nutritional needs, so summer can be hard for our lowest income families,” Secretary of Education Dan French said in a statement. “Making sure students have access to nutritious meals during the summer is critical to their good health and ability to learn.”
“Education never stops no matter the season,” Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts added. This is a valuable program for students so they get their education off on the right foot.”
"Vermont is a national leader in reaching children through summer feeding programs, yet only a third of students who rely on school meals in our state are currently accessing summer meals," Anore Horton, the executive director of Hunger Free Vermont, said in a statement. "It takes support from an entire community to make these summer meal programs accessible and impactful, and Hunger Free Vermont is proud to partner with Vermont Agency of Education to celebrate and promote summer meals.
“Summer meals help to close the opportunity gap and ensure that children return to school healthy, nourished and ready to learn."
According to the Agency of Education, eligible sponsors include supervisory unions and school districts, nonprofit organizations, government entities and nonprofit residential camps.
Those sponsors operate sites where meals are available and often maintain more than one site.
Sites established in low-income areas are ‘open’ sites, where any child can eat a meal, no questions asked. Other types of sites must use individual child data to determine eligibility.
Children who are members of 3SquaresVT or Reach Up households or meet the income eligibility guidelines are automatically eligible to receive free meals at these other sites.
According to a 2017 report from advocacy group Feeding America, more than 10 percent of Franklin County’s population and 14 percent of children in Franklin County could qualify as food insecure, meaning they lack a consistent access to nutritious food.
Almost 60 percent of the county’s population was below 185 percent of the federal poverty line – Vermont’s threshold for accessing federal Supplemental Nutrition Access Program benefits.