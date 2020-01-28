BURLINGTON – While there are still no suspected cases in Vermont, state health officials are now “closely monitoring” the spread of a new coronavirus first identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the Dept. of Health announced Tuesday.
Their announcement follows reports that two individuals who recently visited Wuhan were now being tested for the coronavirus in New Hampshire.
Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that can result in everything from mild respiratory diseases like the common cold to more serious medial issues like the strand officials are tracking in Wuhan.
Symptoms of the Wuhan coronavirus can appear between two days and 14 days after exposure and include coughing, fever and shortness of breath.
Coronavirus can spread through the air via coughing and sneezes, or by touching an object or surface contaminated with the virus and then touching one’s mouth, nose or eyes without washing their hands first.
Since the disease was observed in Wuhan, more than 4,000 cases have been confirmed in China and more than 100 deaths have been attributed to the disease.
Another 17 countries have confirmed their own cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, including the U.S., where health officials have found five cases among travelers who recently visited the Chinese city.
Health officials are advising anyone who have traveled to Wuhan or Hubei Province, the Central Chinese province where Wuhan serves as the capital, and developed a fever, cough or have difficulty breathing, to contact health providers right away.
“This is a rapidly evolving situation, but the risk to Vermonters at this time is very low,” Vermont health commissioner Mark Levine said in a statement. “It’s important for people to know that the only way to get this new coronavirus is if you were exposed to it while traveling in Hubei Province, or if you are exposed to someone who did and they were contagious.”
According to health officials, respiratory diseases and the flu are common in Vermont right now.
The Dept. of Health is encouraging people to get flu shots and take “everyday actions to prevent spreading flu and other viruses,” like washing hands often, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and covering coughs and sneezes with tissues or one’s arm.
For more information on the Wuhan coronavirus as it becomes available, the health department has created a webpage for tracking that information at healthvermont.gov/coronavirus.