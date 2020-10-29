FAIRFAX – A dose of state funding will help see Fairfax Parks and Recreation wrap up its current work on improving the town’s 100 Acre Woods, the town’s recreation department announced Tuesday.
According to the department’s announcement, Fairfax Parks and Recreation received $6,300 through a state grant program for finishing trail work and other projects in the town’s forest.
When paired with previously collected money, the additional state funding, according to the recreation department, should leave Fairfax Parks and Recreation with enough money to finish existing trails, build several bridges and finish certain stormwater mitigation projects in the forest.
According to Fairfax Parks and Recreation, existing projects in the 100 Acre Woods are expected to wrap up by next summer.
“While we definitely see a future with even more additions and potentially more trails in store for the 100 Acre Woods, it will certainly be nice to give this wonderful area a proper ‘Grand Opening’ celebration with these ongoing projects wrapped up!” the department said in its announcement.
The 100 Acre Woods is a town-owned forest in North Fairfax, located off Route 104 on a driveway marked by signs advertising a “town forest” near Fairfax’s boundaries with St. Albans Town and Georgia.
Since at least 2011, town officials have worked toward developing the forest as a hiking destination, ultimately carving two miles of what Fairfax’s recreation director previously described to the Messenger as more family-friendly trails into the woods.
According to Fairfax Parks and Recreation’s Tuesday announcement, there were “a few other exciting updates” about the 100 Acre Woods expected in the coming weeks.
Read the recreation department’s announcement below:
We're so excited to announce that we've been awarded $6,300 from the State of Vermont's Recreational Facilities Grant...Posted by Fairfax Parks and Recreation on Tuesday, October 27, 2020
