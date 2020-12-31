ST. ALBANS CITY — The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has asked the court to dismiss all charges against a former St. Albans police officer and his father accused of kidnapping and assaulting a Swanton woman in April.
According to a statement from Attorney General T. J. Donovan’s office, the state has filed a notice to dismiss all charges against Zachary Pigeon, 30, of St. Albans and his father Allen Pigeon, 57, of Swanton.
“The state provided notice that it cannot meet the elements of the charged crimes beyond a reasonable doubt at this time,” the statement from Donovan’s office read.
The Pigeons were charged in early April for kidnapping and assault after allegedly breaking into a Swanton woman’s home, removing her from her home and assaulting her outside.
According to a state police news release from April, the victim had been a family member who the younger Pigeon had reportedly sexually assaulted multiple times as a child, and the April incident was an attempt to prevent her from speaking about these assaults.
In their statement, the Attorney General’s Office said the state had requested sexual assault charges filed against Pigeon to similarly be dismissed.
Both men had denied the charges against them in court.
At the time of his arrest, Pigeon was an off-duty officer with the St. Albans Police Department. His arrest was the last in a string of events prompting St. Albans City officials to seek a third-party review of the department’s hiring practices and preempted several policy reforms at the department.
The Attorney General’s Office had been asked to prosecute the Pigeons after the Franklin County State’s Attorney cited a possible conflict of interest. Investigation into the April incident was handled by the Vermont State Police.
Police had initially charged the Pigeons with burglary, kidnapping, simple assault, aggravated assault and obstruction of justice.
The Messenger will update this story.
