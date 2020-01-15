MONTPELIER – A new grant program launched Wednesday is earmarking $80,000 in state funds for regional organizations looking to draw new visitors, residents and business to their respective corners of Vermont.
In a press release issued Wednesday, the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (ACCD) announced it was accepting applications for the Regional Marketing and Recruitment Grant Program, an $80,000 grant program authorized under 2019 workforce development legislation.
Funds from the program can be used by development-focused organizations and municipal bodies for supporting workforce, marketing or tourism-related activities through advertisements and other marketing activities.
Recipients are required to provide a one-to-one match.
In a statement Wednesday, Gov. Phil Scott heralded the program as another tool the state could leverage against what the governor has called “Vermont’s demographic crisis” – the combination of population decline and increasingly older demographics.
“Combatting Vermont’s demographic crisis is going to take the work of many, bringing new ideas and fresh perspectives from every corner of the state,” Scott wrote. “These regional grants will foster strong partnerships between local groups and connect them to broader efforts to bring more people and businesses to our state.”
“We know that area chambers of commerce and regional organizations are already working on attraction strategies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Community Development Lindsay Kurrle. “While we work on state-wide initiatives, these grants will help local groups execute strategies unique to their region and attract more people to their community.”
The deadline for applications to the Regional Marketing and Recruitment Grant Program is Feb. 15, 2020, and ACCD expects awards to be announced soon after.
For full details, eligibility requirements and to submit a proposal, visit accd.vermont.gov/economic-development/regional-marketing-and-recruitment-grant-program.