MONTPELIER — The Scott administration is proposing $50 million in aid for the dairy industry, with $40 million for farmers and $10 million for processors. The funding comes from $410 million the state will receive for COVID-19 relief as a result of the federal CARES Act.
For dairy farmers, assistance has become urgent. At the beginning of the year, it appeared as though dairy farmers would have a milk price that would allow them break even for the first time since 2014. Then the pandemic hit, closing schools and restaurants and causing a 10 percent drop in demand for milk nationwide, according to dairy economists. Brad Keating of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) said the drop has been closer to 15 percent in the northeast.
In addition to the drop in prices, dairy cooperatives have asked farmers to reduce production. DFA is telling farmers it will only pay full price for 85 percent of their production, based on how much milk they produced in March. Agrimark has instructed its members to reduce production by 6 percent.
Amanda St. Pierre, executive director of the Vermont Dairy Producers Association (VDPA), has calculated that Vermont farmers will collectively lose $14 million a month for the next three months.
Last year, farmers made an average of $17.46 per hundredweight of milk, below the cost of production on most farms.
“Pre-COVID things were looking actually pretty decent. We were heading for $20 milk," Vermont Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts told the House Agriculture Committee on Tuesday. Now, however, the most optimistic projections place the price of milk at $15 per hundredweight average for the year.
In May, the pay farmers received for Class I -- the highest paid of the four classes of milk -- was $12.95 per hundredweight. "Lower than you could ever imagine," Darlene Reynolds of Cross Winds Dairy and Daughters in Alburgh told the House Agriculture Committee.
The loss to Vermont farms could total as much as $65 million, Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts testified, with an average loss to farms of $268,000.
“Within two months I’ve gone from feeling confident to barely making payroll again," Denna Benjamin of Riverview Farm in Franklin told the committee. “In a couple of months, I’m not really sure what the need is going to be or if we’ll even be here.”
Benjamin said that currently she is able to make payroll, but not to pay any of her vendors.
It was a common refrain. Reynolds she has been focused on paying employees and the grain bill.
“This next milk’s check going to be extremely low. We’re not going to be able to pay our vendors," Will Gladstone of Gladstone Farm, testified.
They make their profits off of the last few percentage points of production, the farmers said. The very milk they're being asked not to produce.
Agrimark, Gladstone said, has told members the cop will charge a $14 per hundredweight penalty for any milk in that 6 percent that should have been cut. A lot of farmers will be dumping milk as a result, he said. “That’s just a huge blow."
Asked how he was trimming production, Gladstone said his family had purchased the milk base of other farmers who were going out of business. But Agrimark only lets half of the base transfer to the purchaser. “It was like prepaying your losses," he said.
The challenge in cutting production, he explained, is that after investing in creating strong producers they don't want to then cull those cows.
St. Pierre said the 15 percent DFA is asking them to cut is typically where their profit is. At her farm, they are cutting as close to that as they can without hurting their cows. They don't want to harm their top producers, she explained.
All of the farmers who spoke to the committee agreed that documenting their losses won't be difficult.
They also agreed that the need was urgent and that any money they receive won't stay with them, it will go to pay their vendors.
“This money is not going to stay at the farmer," said St. Pierre. "It’s going to keep our infrastructure.”
St. Pierre said she had heard from grain dealers that they are collectively holding debts of around $200 million from farmers.
Tebbetts told the committee the goal was to get funds as quickly as possible to farmers "so they can pay their bills and stay in business."
“We want to survive and be able to thrive at the end of this," he said.
His agency is already preparing to send out the funds, gathering needed information from farmers in anticipation of the program being approved by the legislature, Tebbetts testified.
He also described the amounts the agency has calculated farms could receive based on their losses and production:
- small uncertified farm around $42,000
- certified small farm, $60,000
- certified medium farm, $90,000
- certified large farm, $110,000
Tebbetts also said the agency is planning a simple, straightforward application process, although farms will have to document their losses.
One potential snag to getting the money out of the door quickly could be disagreements between the administration's proposal and a bill being crafted in the Senate. The Senate version would exclude farms not in good standing with the Agency of Agriculture.
There are currently three dairy farms considered not in good standing. Farms with that status are “affirmatively not trying to fix an issue" and "actively not requiring with the agency’s request or order," explained Michael O'Grady of the Legislative Council.
It was a requirement the House seemed disinclined to support.
“This is federal money, and I’m reluctant to put that requirement that farms be in good standing with water quality," said Rep. Carolyn Partridge, D-Windham, the committee chair.
Partridge also asked if the committee should recommend a greater amount of relief for farmers. While no committee member suggested farmers shouldn't receive more aid, there were concerns asking for more money would slow down the process. Partridge responded that other committees would be asking for more for the areas in their jurisdiction.
“Every day is vital to the farmers. Whatever we can do to be expedient, I’m all in favor of," said Rep. Vicki Strong, R-Irasburg, which seemed to sum up the mood of the committee as a whole.
Assisting processors
It's not just farmers who have experienced losses. Producers of cheese, yogurt and other dairy products have also lost income and markets, particularly with the closure of restaurants in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia. “Those essentially dried up overnight," Tebbetts said.
That has led to producers having to scramble to find new markets, including selling directly to customers online.
Producers have also had increased costs related to protecting their employees, he said.
Tebbetts explained that the administration's proposal bases assistance to processors on the amount of milk processed each day:
- 500-10,000 lbs – $70,000
- 10,000 – 50,000 lbs – $97,000
- 50,000-100,000 lbs – $127,000
- 100,000 to 500,000 lbs – $157,000
- over 500,000 lbs – $185,000
Frozen dessert makers, excluding creemee machines, would receive $56,000.