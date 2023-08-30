ST. ALBANS — State police confirmed this week that the death of a Newport man at Northwest State Correctional Facility earlier this summer was caused by a drug overdose.
Shawn Gardner, 37, had initially become unresponsive in the early evening of July 26 when he collapsed in the shower area of the state-run facility. Less than an hour later, he was pronounced dead after receiving medical care.
The toxicology report by the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Gardner’s death was caused by an “acute mixed drug intoxication involving fentanyl, xylazine and cocaine.”
The drugs were also found on Gardner after he became unresponsive.
According to Vermont State Police, Gardner was a federal inmate located within a segregated unit, and he was transferred to the St. Albans prison prior to his hearing in federal court. After attending the hearing, he died in the shower area shortly after returning to the state’s custody.
Gardner had been serving time for violating conditions of release following a conviction of heroin conspiracy. He was arrested in 2017 as part of a larger round-up of a heroin trafficking ring conducted by the FBI, DEA and Department of Homeland Security in Orleans County.
He was in custody most recently due to violations related to his release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.