MONTPELIER – The Vermont Dept. of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has awarded $11 million in funding to conservation and restoration projects for improving state waterways, the DEC announced earlier this week.
In a press release issued Tuesday, DEC reported directing $11 million in financing toward nonprofits looking to support the conservation of natural resources within the Lake Champlain and Connecticut River basins.
Those funds, according to DEC, were awarded to the Trust for Public Land and the Vermont Land Trust for permanently protecting almost 11,000 acres of forestland near headwaters for tributaries of the Connecticut, Winooski and Lamoille river basins and other waterways draining into Lake Champlain.
The largest of those conservation projects were anchored on the Worcester Woods in Washington and Lamoille counties, in the Green Mountain National Forest near Killington and at the Hunger Mountain Headwaters project also located near Worcester.
According to DEC, conservation projects financed through those awarded funds would protect critical wildlife corridors and forestland whose conservation would have benefits to flood resiliency and water quality were, per a DEC statement, “substantial.”
Those conservation projects would also support recreational and scenic resources, according to the DEC’s Tuesday press release.
According to a recent Clean Water Initiative report, projects supporting the conservation and restoration of natural resources presented some of the most cost effective responses to stymieing phosphorus runoff into Lake Champlain.
While those practices are not required under statute, almost a third of the phosphorus runoff entering Lake Champlain came from natural resources like forestland and streams according to the Lake Champlain total maximum daily load agreement.
Phosphorus, a required nutrient for plant life, can feed blooms of cyanobacteria, more commonly known as “blue-green algae.”
Cyanobacteria can be toxic, presenting environmental hazards and health risks that often lead to the closure of beaches during the summer.
According to DEC, those projects were financed through a new funding system for supporting nonprofits interested in leveraging conservation for improving state water quality.