MONTPELIER – The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) is asking the public to postpone all outdoor burning through at least May.
According to ANR, open burning creates risks of an escaped fire requiring an emergency response, which could add additional pressure on emergency personnel already responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and places them at risk of an unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19.
ANR’s advice doesn’t mention contained fires like those confined to backyard fire pits or fireplaces. According to a local fire official, contained fires are still allowed.
While the state has reported very few wildland fires this year, April and May are historically the most active for wildland fires, according to an ANR statement. Most wildland fires, according to ANR, are the result of escaped debris burns.
The state expects temperatures to be above average and precipitation to be low through mid-April, leading the Vermont Dept. of Forests, Parks and Recreation’s Wildland Fire Program to anticipate an active wildland fire season this spring.
“Postponing open burning until conditions improve will eliminate the need for emergency personnel to respond to an unnecessary event,” ANR wrote in a statement. “In cases where written permission for an open burn and a site visit are required through a ‘Permit to Kindle Fire,’ both the permittee and Town Forest Fire Warden are put at an increased risk of exposure to the virus.”
According to ANR, fire wardens in many of Vermont’s towns have opted to stop issuing burn permits through the duration of the pandemic.
“Please check in with your local Fire Warden and be considerate and patient when assessing the need to conduct any open burning,” ANR wrote in a statement. “The Vermont Wildland Fire Program appreciates the public’s support in fire prevention and reducing the need for unnecessary emergency response during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
To learn more about the Wildland Fire Program and to locate your town’s forest fire warden, visit https://fpr.vermont.gov/forest/wildland-fire/forest-fire-wardens.