ST. ALBANS CITY — A crowd spilled out onto Kingman Street Wednesday to celebrate the acquisition of Tim’s House by the Champlain Valley Office of Equal Opportunity.
As a program of CVOEO, the emergency shelter will continue to support people experiencing homelessness in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties. The transition became official July 1.
In Franklin County, CVOEO already provides backing for several other programs, including Northwest Family Foods, Head Start and Voices Against Violence.
Paul Dragon, executive director of CVOEO, said Wednesday that the transition was more than a year in the making. Several groups, including CVOEO and Tim’s House staff, United Way of Northwest Vermont and the Vermont Department of Children and Families worked together to make the goal a reality.
“Listening to the news today, it seems so much is broken,” Dragon said. “But then we have moments like this when we are all together to ensure no one is left without food, shelter, work or the possibility to thrive.”
“Partnerships” were the theme of the day, as several other speakers, like City Manager Dominic Cloud and United Way Director Jesse Bridges walked up to the microphone to commend the collaboration.
“This is a tremendous example of partnerships,” Cloud said. “St. Albans prides itself on strong partnerships … and pragmatic solutions to tough community problems. The problem of homelessness and related mental health and substance abuse issues are some of the most vexing issues that plague our community.”
Wednesday’s event also included remarks by representatives from Congressman Peter Welch and Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders’ offices.
“Unfortunately too many Americans and too many Vermonters do not have an affordable place to call home,” said Beth Stern, outreach representative for Senator Sanders. “This is absolutely unacceptable … We are grateful that everyone here is doing their part to not only provide shelter but the tools to find safe, affordable housing.”
In partnership with the building’s owners, the Champlain Housing Trust, CVOEO plans to renovate the shelter by December. The project will create single-occupancy bedrooms, which will provide shelter guests with more comfort and personal dignity.
