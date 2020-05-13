SOUTH BURLINGTON – Inmates and staff at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility (CRCF) will be tested for COVID-19 after an employee at the South Burlington prison tested positive for the disease earlier this week.
According to a release from the Vermont Dept. of Corrections (DOC), the staff member in question tested positive for COVID-19 during a voluntary round of testing conducted Monday that saw 84 employees tested in total.
With a staff member testing positive for the virus, DOC said mass testing of the facility’s remaining 47 untested staff members and all 74 of the prison's inmates would take place on Thursday.
CRCF is the state’s only women’s prison.
“Our newest procedures are designed to prioritize the safety of staff, inmates and the community all at the same time,” interim DOC commissioner Jim Baker said in a statement. “We begin by testing staff who volunteer. One positive staff tests triggers testing of the entire staff and inmate population.”
According to DOC, 20 staff members in total have tested positive for COVID-19, with one staff member at a facility in Newport testing positive for COVID-19 in March and a major outbreak taking place at the Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans in April.
The St. Albans prison has been under lockdown since April after several staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Follow-up mass testing in the facility has since confirmed 45 inmates and 18 staff in total had contracted COVID-19.
Most of those inmates were briefly quarantined at a surge facility in St. Johnsbury, where most have since tested negative for COVID-19 and been returned to NWSCF in St. Albans.
COVID-19 is an easily spread respiratory disease that, while mild for most with the disease, can result in life threatening illness for some.