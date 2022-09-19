ST. ALBANS — The Franklin County Home Health Agency board of directors welcomed newly elected board members, Stacey Remillard, Lesley Hendry, Ashley Bartley and Liz Gamache at its annual meeting.
Remillard is the chief human resource officer at Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, Hendry is the healthcare reform manager at the Howard Center, Bartley is the human resource director for a property management company and Gamache is the chief development officer at the United Way of Northwestern Vermont.
Franklin County Home Health Agency, Inc. is excited to have these four new members and looks forward to their collective efforts in supporting the Agency and its mission.
The board was also charged with the responsibility to recommend the officers for the upcoming year. Corey Parent has agreed to serve as chair. Melissa Southwick has agreed to serve as vice-chair. Derek Hoy has agreed to serve as treasurer.
The board also recognized the commitment of retiring board members Loretta Heimbecker and Adam Goss completing their second term of service on the board of directors. Matthew Glitman resigned in July 2022. Suzanne Hull-Casavant has completed her first term and has decided not to serve a second term. Coleen Kohaut and Mary Lou Beaulieu are ending their board service in their second term.
FCHHA appreciates their commitment and service.
Selecting new board members and officers is an important and rewarding task that helps to ensure the future success of FCHHA. Board members are volunteers who represent the cities and towns of the Franklin County community. FCHHA thanks all retiring, incoming and current board members for their efforts and involvement in our organization.
Board of Directors
Ashley Bartley
Derek Hoy
Corey Parent, Chair
Chip Sawyer
Jennifer Archambault
Lesley Hendry
Lorraine Jenne
Liz Gamache
Michelle Sawyer
Melissa Southwick, Vice Chair
Judy Zsoldos
Stacey Remillard
Officers of the Corporation
Andrea Patrick-Baudet, President/CEO
Derek Hoy, Treasurer
Jennifer Aubin, Secretary
